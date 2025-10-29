PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu and Puneri eye final berth; match to begin at 8 PM
Telugu Titans will be aiming to qualify for the PKL final for the first time ever when they face Puneri Paltan today
PKL 2025 is now just two matches away from crowning its Season 12 champions, and the battle for the final spot will be decided in a high-stakes Qualifier 2 between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi today.
Puneri Paltan, the table-toppers of the season and champions of Season 10, will look to bounce back strongly after their heartbreaking defeat against Dabang Delhi in Qualifier 1. Led by the ever-reliable Aslam Inamdar and supported by a robust defensive unit featuring Mohammadreza Shadloui, the Paltan will be keen to reclaim their dominance and secure a third final appearance in four seasons.
On the other hand, Telugu Titans have emerged as the surprise package of the playoffs. Their emphatic win over Patna Pirates, a side riding an eight-match winning streak, showcased their growing confidence and balance. Skipper Pawan Sehrawat’s raiding brilliance and Parvesh Bhainswal’s defensive leadership have been key to their turnaround.
With a spot in the grand finale at stake, both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing. Puneri’s consistency meets Telugu’s momentum in what promises to be a thrilling clash of nerves and skill.
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match live telecast
The live telecast of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match live streaming
The live streaming of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 match from Delhi here.
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Probable playing 7
Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aditya Shinde, Gurdeep Sangwan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bharadwaj
Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans head-to-head
- Total matches: 22
- Telugu Titans: 8
- Puneri Paltan: 13
- Tie: 1
PKL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES PUN vs TEL: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2025 qualifier 2 match between Punri Paltan and Telugu Titans. The winner of this match will book their place in the final on Friday. So who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
