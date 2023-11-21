Pro Kabaddi League: Iran's Shadloui to play for Puneri Paltna in PKL 2023

Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the costliest player in history of Pro Kabaddi League auction after he was bought for Rs 2.35 crore by Puneri Paltan, while India's Maninder Singh was roped in by Bengal Warriors for Rs 2.12 crore, here on Monday.

The two-day auction began on Monday with 12 teams bidding for players, both Indian and overseas, from categories A and B. The auctions for categories C and D will take place on Tuesday.

A total of 137 matches will be played in the 10th edition of PKL. As many as 132 league stage matches will be followed by the playoff comprising five matches two eliminators, two semifinals and the final.

The base price in category A was Rs 30 lakh, category B was Rs 20 lakh whereas in categories C and D, the base prices were placed at Rs 13 lakh and Rs 9 lakh respectively.



For Iran captain Shadloui (all-rounder), whose latest appearance was in the Asian Games final against gold medal winners India, there was intense bidding right at the start which also reset the record of costliest player for both Indian and overseas.

U Mumba and Gujarat Giants began the bidding and were soon joined by Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans. The Iranian was eventually picked up by Puneri Paltan for Rs 2.35 crore as Patna Pirates, his former team, did not exercise their right of Final Bid Match (FBM).

"We needed someone on the left. We came with the mindset of picking him up at the auctions, Puneri Paltan coach BC Ramesh told the media.

Gujarat Giants bagged Fazal Atrachali for Rs 1.60 crore, with the star Iranian player also attracting the biggest bid for a defender in the tournament auction's history.

India's all-rounder Rohit Gulia went to Gujarat Giants for Rs 58.50 lakh with Patna Pirates once again opting against using their FBM.

All-rounder Vijay Malik saw bids being made by Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddhas, who were joined by Telugu Titans and U Mumba. He was acquired by UP Yoddhas for Rs 85 lakhs with his former team Dabang Delhi KC deciding against using FBM.

Indian raider Maninder, who has played for Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors, attracted heavy bidding in category A. He was roped in by Telugu Titans for Rs 2.12 crore but eventually went to Bengal Warriors, who used their FBM to retain the player.

Manjeet attracted bids from Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, who took him for Rs 92 lakh with Haryana Steelers not using FBM.

In category B, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Arkam Shaikh were snapped up by Gujarat Giants for Rs 22 lakh and Rs 20.25 lakh respectively. Shaikh was retained by using FBM.

Nitin Rawal (Rs 30 lakh) went to Bengal Warriors, who used their second FBM to rope in Shubham Shinde (Rs 32.25 lakh). U Mumba added Girish Ernak (Rs 20 lakh) and Mahender Singh (Rs 40.25 lakh) while Bengaluru Bulls took Vishal (Rs 20 lakh). Sombir went to Gujarat Giants for Rs 26.25 lakh.

There were no bidders for Sandeep Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ashish, Manoj Gowda, Sachin Narwal, Gurdeep, Ajinkya Kapre and Vishal Bhardwaj.