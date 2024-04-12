Meta starts testing AI chatbot for WhatsApp and Instagram in India

Along with Meta AI, there are 28 more AIs that the tech giant announced last year for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram

Not to be left out, tech giant Meta has started testing its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, Meta AI, with select users across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in India and a few other countries.

“Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity,” a Meta spokesperson said on Friday.

The move by Meta is reflective of its intention to leverage its massive user base across its platforms to scale its AI offerings.

India is the largest market for WhatsApp with over 500 million users.

The said chatbot service from the social media giant will allow users to generate text and images, summarise stories, and help with other tasks such as proofreading, editing, translation, among others.

In September last year, the company launched Meta AI in beta as a conversational assistant for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

“Meta AI can give you real-time information and generate photorealistic images from your text prompts in seconds to share with friends,” read an official announcement from the company.

The chatbot will be powered by a custom model that leverages technology from Llama 2 and the latest large language model (LLM) from the company.

Llama is Meta’s Large Language Model (LLM), which it released last year to compete with the likes of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google’s Gemini.

For text-based chats, Meta AI will access real-time information through its search partnership with Bing and will also offer a tool for image generation to users, according to the company.

Along with Meta AI, there are 28 more AIs that the tech giant announced last year for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

“Users can think of these AIs as a new cast of characters – all with unique backstories. We partnered with cultural icons and influencers to play and embody some of these AIs. They’ll each have profiles on Instagram and Facebook, so users can explore what they’re all about,” said Meta.



On Thursday, Meta also unveiled its next-generation silicon chip to cater to artificial intelligence (AI) demands.

The company said that the new generation of Meta Training and Interference Accelerator (MTIA) chips will be used to run ranking and recommendation models to improve content organisation on its apps and services such as Facebook and Instagram.

“This new version of MTIA more than doubles the compute and memory bandwidth of our previous solution while maintaining our close tie-in to our workloads. This chip’s architecture is fundamentally focused on providing the right balance of compute, memory bandwidth, and memory capacity for serving ranking and recommendation models,” said the company.