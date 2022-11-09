Instagram brings native scheduling tool, achievements feature for creators

Meta-owned social media platform on Tuesday announced the roll out of 'Scheduling Tool' for all the professional accounts on the platform. It will allow creators and businesses to schedule photos, reels, and carousel posts up to 75 days in advance directly from the app, said in a post published on the platform from its creators handle.

Until now, the social media managers, creators and businesses used to depend on third-party apps, Meta Business Suite or Creator Studio to schedule posts on . Although the new scheduling tool is available only to professional accounts, anyone can upgrade for free their standard account to professional account from the account settings.

Scheduling tool: How it works

Step 1: In the Instagram app, tap on 'Advanced settings'

Step 2: Inside Advanced settings, click on 'Schedule this post'

Step 3: Select time and date you want the post to go live on

Step 4: Navigate back to the Instagram post flow and tap 'Schedule'

Besides enabling scheduled posts, the tool allows users to reschedule posts. Creators can see the scheduled post in the 'Scheduled Content' section, accessible via the hamburger menu, which is present at the top right corner on the Instagram profile page.

Alongside the schedule tool, Instagram announced 'Achievements' in reels. This feature allows creators to unlock achievements on specific actions while creating a reel. For example, the achievement is unlocked if the creator collaborates with another, engages with the community by making more interactive reels, using trending audio and effect, and making more than one reel in a week.

Creators will be notified about the unlocked achievement through notification, which they can see by clicking on the 'View' option in the notification. They can also keep track of the achievements they have and have not earned from the 'Menu' option in the given reel. Instagram is currently testing the achievement feature, and it may not be available for everyone.