Google makes it easy to unsubscribe emails on Gmail app for iOS: Report

Google has added a dedicated button for unsubscribing to emails on the Gmail app for iOS. According to a report by Android Authority, Google has started rolling out an easier way to unsubscribe to emails with a dedicated ‘unsubscribe’ button on iOS devices. The new button is placed just below the email’s subject line in blue colour.

Before this addition, users had to tap on more at the top of the message window and then scroll down to choose the unsubscribe option to disable emails from a specific sender address. The new feature resembles the unsubscribe button on the web version of the service.

According to the report, this feature is gradually rolling out for the Gmail app on iOS devices. There is currently no official confirmation regarding the roll out plan for Android devices. However, it is expected to be available for Android users in the coming weeks. This is also the first time Google has brought a new feature to iOS before rolling-out for their own Android powered devices.

Earlier, Google rolled out a newer version of the Chats app with redesigned navigation. The update features a new bottom navigation bar that lets users access Home, Direct Messages, Spaces and Mentions. The bottom bar has also been redesigned to switch between Gmail, Chats and Meet. Google said the new Home button on the Navigation bar helps users stay on top of all conversions in one unified view, with a filter that allows them to drill down to unread messages. The Chats app update has rolled out to both Android and iOS devices.