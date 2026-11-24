Global spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is expected to rise 53 per cent to $2.4 trillion in 2027, accounting for nearly 59 per cent of total worldwide AI spending, according to a forecast by the technology research and advisory firm Gartner.

Total global spending on AI is projected to reach $4.05 trillion in 2027, up 47.5 per cent from $2.75 trillion in 2026, according to Gartner's estimates. Infrastructure spending is expected to remain the largest component of this expenditure.

Where will the spending be done?

Gartner's forecast puts spending on AI infrastructure at $2.397 trillion in 2027, compared with $1.563 trillion in 2026. According to the forecast, infrastructure alone will account for more than half of the anticipated increase in global AI spending over the period.

The biggest contributor within infrastructure will be AI-optimised servers, with spending on these systems expected to increase about 81 per cent from $527.6 billion in 2026 to $957.2 billion in 2027. The increase is being driven by continued infrastructure expansion by hyperscalers, or large cloud computing providers, and newer specialised cloud infrastructure companies known as neocloud providers. Gartner also pointed to rising prices of AI-optimised servers, partly reflecting what it described as 'memflation', or inflation in memory component prices.

"Faster than anticipated expansion of user requirements into scaling up inference workloads, coupled with increasingly compute-intensive training workloads, continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure globally," said John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst and chief of research at Gartner.

Inference refers to the process of running a trained AI model to generate responses, predictions or other outputs. As businesses deploy AI applications at scale, these workloads require computing capacity on an ongoing basis, adding to demand beyond the resources needed to train models.

Gartner also expects worldwide spending on AI software to grow 42 per cent to $649 billion in 2027, from $458 billion in 2026. Spending on AI services is expected to increase 29.5 per cent to $746 billion from $576 billion.

According to Gartner, organisations were increasing software expenditure as vendors incorporated AI capabilities into existing products and developed platforms to manage and govern AI across businesses.

AI cybersecurity spending is forecast to increase 69 per cent to $86 billion in 2027, from $51 billion in 2026. Spending on AI agents and assistants is expected to more than double to $67 billion from $30 billion.

Foundation models retain dominance

Gartner expects the generative AI model market to grow 82 per cent to $51 billion in 2027, from $28 billion in 2026. Foundation models are forecast to account for 81 per cent of this spending, despite faster growth in specialised and domain-specific models. Spending on the latter is projected to increase 99 per cent in 2027, according to Gartner.

Foundation models are large AI models trained on extensive datasets that can be adapted for a range of tasks. Domain-specific models, by contrast, are designed or adapted for particular industries or applications, where specialised knowledge and accuracy are important.

Lovelock said foundation models would continue to provide the core intelligence for a growing ecosystem of AI agents, industry-specific models and enterprise applications.