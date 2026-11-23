By Saritha Rai

Chinese physical AI startup Simplexity Robotics received $100 million in a funding round led by Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co., betting that the startup can take on more established players in the country’s burgeoning robotics arena.

Simplexity’s pre-Series A funding round valued the company at $1.6 billion and was joined by existing investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd., HSG and Lanchi Ventures, chairman and co-founder Wang Kai told Bloomberg News.

China’s humanoid robotics industry has taken an early lead over American rivals, accounting for 97% of the machines shipped in the first three quarters of 2026. A raft of new firms, fueled by a government policy push and a deep local supply chain, has flooded the market. The country’s economic planning body recently warned of a bubble risk in the sector.

Simplexity unveiled its second humanoid on Monday, touting the ability of the wheeled machine dubbed iX to prepare and serve beverages, fetch and deliver items and lead guided tours. Its early customers include Korean robotics startup Rlwrld Inc., Tsinghua University and forklift maker Hangcha Group Co., with which it has launched a warehouse sorting line, the startup said.

Ant Group’s latest outlay adds to a robotics portfolio that includes investments in Unitree, Astribot and Zeroth.

Wang founded Simplexity last summer along with Jia Peng and Wang Jiajia. The trio are all former executives at electric-vehicle maker Li Auto. Within months the startup surpassed $1 billion in valuation, according to Wang.

“We bring the foundation models, the data sets, the supply chain and the customers all working together to advance commercial robots,” Wang said in an interview at the company’s campus in Mudu, a 2,500-year-old canal town on the western fringe of Taihu Lake in Suzhou. Nearby, developers tracked a robot stacking juices, soda and water on shelves, while others tweaked algorithms on screens.

The company designs both hardware and software, tailoring them to specific tasks and form types. It builds its entire software stack in-house, from native AI world models to the real-world data used to train them.

With China’s labor costs rising, birthrates falling and its productive workforce shrinking, Wang believes robots could prove indispensable to the world’s second-largest economy. “Our robots target the work that people don’t want to do,” he said.

Simplexity’s first humanoid, an industrial model on a wheeled base, is deployed in manufacturing, logistics sorting, retail and pharmaceutical packaging. The company has trained it to run CNC machines, the precision tools that cut, drill and shape metal, wood and plastic, and it seeks to address an acute shortage of operators.

China has 3 million such machines and the average age of an operator is 45, according to Wang. With an average salary of about $20,000 a year, few young Chinese workers want the job, he said. “It’s a noisy, tough environment, you inhale a lot of dust,” he said. “We want the robots to conquer that type of work.”

The startup runs what it calls the world’s first intelligent CNC robot production line for Leaderdrive, one of its main customers and a key supplier to US robot makers Tesla Inc. and Figure AI Inc. Robots run round-the-clock production of precision motion-control components. Other customers include precision-parts maker Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. as well as Hangcha.

Simplexity is also building China’s first modular humanoid arm with independently configurable joint modules that allow the arms to be disassembled and reconfigured with different lengths to suit specific tasks.

While the Chinese market is ferociously competitive, Wang calls that an advantage. “If we can sell and survive here, we can sell at bigger margins anywhere in the world,” he said.

If OpenAI built the killer chatbot and Anthropic PBC the best coding agent, Wang said his startup wants to build the breakout app of embodied AI, an ambition he shares with many of his Chinese peers. “We can have many knights, but there’s only one Arthur,” he said, likening the company’s ambitions to the legendary medieval British figure.