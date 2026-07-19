Artificial intelligence investments must start delivering, say companies
AI adoption is shifting from experimentation to measurable returns as rising token costs push businesses to prioritise financial discipline and investment efficiency
Shivani Shinde
premium
Listen to This Article
Artificial intelligence (AI) has entered its pragmatic era. According to KPMG’s Q2 2026 survey of 2,000 business leaders, the focus has shifted from novel experimentation to hard financial returns. While AI remains a priority, unpredictable token costs are forcing executives to enforce strict financial discipline and prove their investments deliver clear, measurable value. The survey, spanning 20 countries, took inputs from organisations with annual revenues exceeding $50 million.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Investment Technology