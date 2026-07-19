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Artificial intelligence investments must start delivering, say companies

AI adoption is shifting from experimentation to measurable returns as rising token costs push businesses to prioritise financial discipline and investment efficiency

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Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

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Artificial intelligence (AI) has entered its pragmatic era. According to KPMG’s Q2 2026 survey of 2,000 business leaders, the focus has shifted from novel experimentation to hard financial returns. While AI remains a priority, unpredictable token costs are forcing executives to enforce strict financial discipline and prove their investments deliver clear, measurable value. The survey, spanning 20 countries, took inputs from organisations with annual revenues exceeding $50 million.  
 
                                         Source: KPMG’s ‘Global AI Pulse: Q2 2026’ report. *Weighted average
Topics : Artificial intelligence Investment Technology