Wednesday, October 07, 2026 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / OpenAI shares summaries of math problems solved by its unreleased model

OpenAI shares summaries of math problems solved by its unreleased model

OpenAI has released 722 manuscripts covering 372 families of mathematical results, including solutions to hundreds of open questions.

OpenAi

OpenAI said the average result required compute equivalent to roughly three hours of ChatGPT Pro thinking. (Photo: Reuters)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In September, OpenAI said an unreleased frontier model had solved the nearly 90-year-old “Navier-Stokes” problem, one of mathematics’ most famous open questions, in a breakthrough that stunned the mathematics community. Now, the company has released 722 manuscripts covering 372 families of mathematical results, including solutions to hundreds of open questions.
 
OpenAI has published the papers on GitHub alongside summaries of the reasoning produced by its internal frontier model, estimates of the compute used and statistics on the number of problems it attempted.
 
OpenAI said the average result required compute equivalent to roughly three hours of ChatGPT Pro thinking. It has also released formalised versions of many of the proofs in Lean, “a programming language that allows mathematical proofs to be checked by a computer". OpenAI said it will update the repository with more formalisations as they become available.
 
 
The company said it consulted the independent Advisory Group on Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence (AGMAI) at the Institute for Advanced Study to develop best practices for releasing the results, and drew on the group’s advice and public recommendations. 

Also Read

artificial intelligence (AI)

What happens when AI learns from info increasingly shaped by AI itself?

Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai

Nobel Prize 2026 in chemistry awarded to Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai

GST Council, GST refunds, input tax credit

GST Council meet: Industry seeks smoother refunds and fewer notices

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI policy highlights: Repo rate rises 25 bps as inflation risks broaden

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Small fee unlikely to impact UPI transaction volumes: RBI Governor on MDR

 
OpenAI formed AGMAI, an independent panel, to advise it and other AI companies on their interactions with mathematical research and the wider mathematics community, including how new results are presented and released.
 
The panel was formed after OpenAI said later in September that an internal AI model had resolved more than 100 long-standing open problems in mathematics in less than a month of training.
 
The advisory panel had urged AI companies to publish mathematical results promptly, disclose details including the model, prompts and compute used, and avoid turning such breakthroughs into marketing exercises.
 
OpenAI said it is publishing the results in a GitHub repository with protocols for revisions and citations, while continuing to explore community-hosted alternatives. The company also said it plans to improve the quality of future releases through better citations, mathematical exposition, and presentation of the results.

More From This Section

Mati Staniszewski

ElevenLabs targets voice AI service in 22 Indian languages, says CEO

artificial intelligence, AI, Data center

From data localisation to AI localisation: Why inference is moving to India

AI, artificial intelligence

Nvidia-backed Reflection unveils open AI model to rival Chinese models

AI agents

AI agents take over PCs built for humans, forcing operating system rethink

harsh sahu

Matters.AI, Upwind integrate to link cloud exposures with data risks

Topics : OpenAI artifical intelligence Latest Technology News BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI policy highlightsRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryPTC Industries Share PriceQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 3:34 PM IST