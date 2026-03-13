Lava Bold 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 7060 launched: Check price, specs
Lava International has launched the Lava Bold 2 in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and 5,000mAh battery, priced at Rs 12,999
Lava has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Lava Bold 2. The newly launched smartphone builds on its predecessor, the Lava Bold, launched in April last year. The Lava Bold 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available for purchase from March 19 onwards in Feather White and Midnight Black colour options.
Lava Bold 2: Launch price and availability
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999 (inclusive of all offers)
- Colour: Feather White, Midnight Black
The Lava Bold 2 will be available for purchase via ecommerce platform Amazon from March 19 onwards.
Lava Bold 2: Details
The Lava Bold 2 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor and comes with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs on Android 15.
For photography, the device includes a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The phone measures 7.5mm in thickness and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
Lava Bold 2: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060 Processor
- RAM: 6GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
- OS: Android 15
- Rear camera: 50MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Charging: 33W
- Thickness: 7.5mm
- Durability: IP64 rated
