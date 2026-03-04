Google rolls out March Pixel Drop: Agentic Gemini, Circle to Search update

Google has announced its March Pixel Drop, introducing a set of new software features for Pixel devices. The update focuses on expanded capabilities for the Gemini assistant, improvements to search tools and interface features, and additional functions for older Pixel models. This includes some of the capabilities that Google announced at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, such as agentic capabilities for Gemini and improved Circle to Search.

The features are rolling out gradually and will reach supported Pixel phones over the coming weeks.

Google's March Pixel Drop: What’s new

Gemini agentic actions

Google is adding new capabilities to its Gemini assistant that allow it to complete certain tasks within supported apps. Users can ask Gemini to carry out actions such as ordering groceries or booking rides in select apps, with the assistant running these tasks in the background while users monitor or interrupt them if needed.

This feature is currently rolling out in beta to the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Circle to Search outfit detection and virtual try-on

Google has updated its Circle to Search feature with new visual search capabilities that enable multi-object image recognition. With this, users can circle an image on the screen to search for individual items and view related products. The feature also adds a virtual try-on option for certain clothing items.

These updates are being rolled out to the Pixel 10 series smartphones in select regions, including India.

Magic Cue contextual suggestions

Magic Cue, Google’s context-aware suggestion tool, is receiving updates that allow it to provide recommendations based on user conversations and preferences. For instance, if a user is discussing restaurants in a message, the feature may suggest dining options based on previous activity.

The update is rolling out to Pixel 10 devices, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in select countries and languages.

Desktop mode on external displays

Google is adding a desktop-style interface when Pixel phones are connected to an external display. The feature allows users to run apps in a larger workspace similar to a desktop environment.

Expanded At-a-Glance updates

The At-a-Glance widget is being updated. The widget can now show commuting information such as updates on departures, delays and alternative routes. Users can also get real-time game scores and more.

Home screen customisation

The update adds five AI-generated icon styles. Additionally, Google has also added a new SpongeBob SquarePants Theme Pack.

Now Playing

Google Pixel phones’ built-in music recognition tool is getting a standalone app. Apart from real-time track recognition, the new app has a history tab that lets users discover songs that they previously heard and play them on a preferred music app.

Pixel Watch updates

Pixel Watch can now send alerts if you accidentally leave your phone behind and lock your phone the moment you move out of its range. Additionally, the one-hand gesture controls on Pixel Watch 4 are now also rolling out to the Pixel Watch 3.