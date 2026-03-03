Apple launches MacBook Air with M5, Pro models get M5 Pro, Max: Check Price

Apple has launched a new MacBook Air powered by its M5 chip alongside updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the new M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. The refreshed lineup brings performance upgrades, higher starting storage, Wi-Fi 7 support and updated connectivity across both consumer and professional segments.

While the standard M5 version of the MacBook Pro was introduced last year and is already available, the company has now expanded the range with the more powerful Pro and Max variants. Pre-orders for the new models begin March 4, with availability starting March 11 in select markets.

MacBook Air with M5: India pricing, availability

13-inch: Rs 119,900 onwards

15-inch: Rs 144,900 onwards

Colours: Sky Blue, Silver, Starlight, Midnight

Preorder starts March 4

Sale starts March 11

MacBook Pro with M5 Max/ Pro: India pricing, availability

14-inch (M5 Pro): Rs 249,900 onwards

14-inch (M5 Max): Rs 399,900 onwards

16-inch (M5 Pro): Rs 299,900 onwards

16-inch (M5 Max): Rs 429,900 onwards

Colours: Space Black, Silver

Preorder starts March 4

Sale starts March 11

MacBook Air with M5: What’s new

The MacBook Air is now powered by Apple’s M5 chip, which features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. The company said the chip includes a Neural Accelerator in each GPU core and delivers improved AI processing compared to previous generations.

Apple claims the M5-powered MacBook Air offers up to 9.5 times faster AI performance compared to M1-based models, along with gains in 3D rendering, video processing and multitasking. Unified memory bandwidth increases to 153GB/s, which Apple says improves responsiveness in demanding workloads. claims the M5-powered MacBook Air offers up to 9.5 times faster AI performance compared to M1-based models, along with gains in 3D rendering, video processing and multitasking. Unified memory bandwidth increases to 153GB/s, which Apple says improves responsiveness in demanding workloads.

The MacBook Air now starts with 512GB of storage — double the previous base configuration — and can be configured up to 4TB. Apple also said the new SSD offers up to twice the read and write speeds compared to the prior generation.

Connectivity is updated with Apple’s N1 wireless chip, bringing support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. The laptop continues to feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports and support for up to two external displays.

The design remains largely unchanged, with 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a fanless chassis and a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours. Colour options include sky blue, midnight, starlight and silver.

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max: What’s new

Apple has also introduced new MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. These join the M5 variant launched last year.

The M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are built using Apple’s Fusion Architecture and feature up to an 18-core CPU. Apple said the chips include a next-generation GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core, aimed at improving AI and graphics performance.

According to the company, the new MacBook Pro models deliver up to four times faster AI performance compared to the previous generation and up to eight times faster performance compared to M1 Pro and M1 Max models.

M5 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory with up to 307GB/s of memory bandwidth. M5 Max supports up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 614GB/s of bandwidth. Apple said the increased bandwidth is designed to handle large AI models, video editing workflows and 3D rendering tasks.

Storage performance is also updated. Apple claims up to two times faster SSD speeds compared to the previous generation, with read speeds reaching up to 14.5GB/s. MacBook Pro with M5 Pro now starts at 1TB of storage, while M5 Max models start at 2TB.

The new MacBook Pro models retain the Liquid Retina XDR display, with an optional nano-texture finish. Connectivity includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI with support for up to 8K output, an SDXC card slot and MagSafe 3 charging. Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours, depending on configuration and usage.

Like the MacBook Air, the Pro models also use Apple’s N1 wireless chip for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support. Colour options include space black and silver.