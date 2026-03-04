Apple MacBook Pro with M5 Pro, Max chips launched: India pricing, offers
Apple's MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at Rs 232,900, while M5 Max models begin at Rs 366,900; pre-orders open March 4 and sales start March 11
Apple updated the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors on March 3. Apple has broadened its MacBook Pro portfolio with updated configurations that focus on faster performance, increased base storage and next-generation connectivity, including Wi-Fi 7. Although the entry-level M5 MacBook Pro debuted last year and is currently on sale, Apple has now added higher-tier M5 Pro and M5 Max options aimed at demanding users.
Pre-orders for the newly announced MacBook Pro variants will commence after 7:45 PM IST on 4 March, with general availability starting March 11 onwards. They will be available in Space Black and Silver colour options.
16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip: Price, variants
MacBook Pro with M5 Max (18-core CPU, 32-core GPU)
- 36GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 394,900
- 36GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 448,900
- 36GB unified memory + 8TB SSD: Rs 556,900
MacBook Pro with M5 Max (18-core CPU, 40-core GPU)
- 48GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 464,900
- 48GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 518,900
- 48GB unified memory + 8TB SSD: Rs 626,900
- 64GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 482,900
- 64GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 536,900
- 64GB unified memory + 8TB SSD: Rs 644,900
- 128GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 554,900
- 128GB unified memory + 4TB SDD: Rs 608,900
- 128GB unified memory + 8TB SSD: Rs 716,900
14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip: Price, variants
MacBook Pro with M5 Max (18-core CPU, 32-core GPU)
- 36GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 366,900
- 36GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 420,900
- 36GB unified memory + 8TB SSD: Rs 528,900
MacBook Pro with M5 Max (18-core CPU, 40-core GPU)
- 48GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 411,900
- 48GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 465,900
- 48GB unified memory + 8TB SSD: Rs 573,900
- 64GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 429,900
- 64GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 483,900
- 64GB unified memory + 8TB SSD: Rs 591,900
- 128GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 501,900
- 128GB unified memory + 4TB SDD: Rs 555,900
- 128GB unified memory + 8TB SSD: Rs 663,900
16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip: Price, variants
- 24GB unified memory + 1TB SSD: Rs 277,900
- 24GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 313,900
- 24GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 367,900
- 48GB unified memory + 1TB SSD: Rs 317,900
- 48GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 353,900
- 48GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 407,900
- 64GB unified memory + 1TB SSD: Rs 335,900
- 64GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 371,900
- 64GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 425,900
14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip: Price, variants
MacBook Pro with M5 Pro (15-core CPU, 16-core GPU)
- 24GB unified memory + 1TB SSD: Rs 232,900
- 24GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 268,900
- 24GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 322,900
- 48GB unified memory + 1TB SSD: Rs 268,900
- 48GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 304,900
- 48GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 358,900
MacBook Pro with M5 Pro (18-core CPU, 20-core GPU)
- 24GB unified memory + 1TB SSD: Rs 251,900
- 24GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 287,900
- 24GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 341,900
- 48GB unified memory + 1TB SSD: Rs 287,900
- 48GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 323,900
- 48GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 377,900
- 64GB unified memory + 1TB SSD: Rs 305,900
- 64GB unified memory + 2TB SSD: Rs 341,900
- 64GB unified memory + 4TB SSD: Rs 395,900
Notably, opting for Nano-texture display rather than Standard display for any of the aforementioned MacBook Pro will cost an additional Rs 13,500.
MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips: Offers
- Up to Rs 10,000 cashback for select bank cards
- No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months
MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip: Specifications
- Display: 14.2-inch or 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, configurable with Nano-texture display
- Architecture: 15 or 18-core CPU, 16 or 20-core GPU, 16-core NPU
- Unified memory: Configurable from 24GB to 48GB (in 15-core CPU, 16-core GPU) and from 24GB to 64GB (in 18-core CPU, 20-core GPU)
- Storage: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB SSD
- Camera: 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, 1080p HD video recording
- Battery: 72.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
- Charging: 70W or 96W (USB-C)
- Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 120 Gbps)
- Wireless: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology
- OS: macOS 26
MacBook Pro with M5 Max chip: Specifications
- Display: 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, configurable with Nano-texture display
- Architecture: 18-core CPU, 32 or 40-core GPU, 16-core NPU
- Unified memory: 36GB (in 32-core GPU), configurable from 48GB to 128GB (in 40-core GPU)
- Storage: Configurable from 2TB SSD to 8TB SSD
- Camera: 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View, 1080p HD video recording
- Battery: 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
- Charging: 96W or 140W (USB-C)
- Ports: SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports with support for charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 5 (up to 120 Gbps), USB 4 (up to 120 Gbps)
- Wireless: Apple N1 wireless networking chip, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth 6, Thread networking technology
- OS: macOS 26
