ASUS launches ProArt GoPro Edition, TUF Gaming laptops, ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1

ASUS has launched its 2026 Creator line-up in India, introducing three new AI-powered devices. According to the company, these are aimed at creators, gamers and hybrid professionals. The line-up includes the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) laptop, the limited-edition ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Productions Edition (KJP) 2-in-1, and the 2026 TUF Gaming A14 laptop. While the ProArt and TUF models are available starting today, the special ROG Flow Z13-KJP is up for pre-orders.

New ASUS laptops: Price and availability

ROG Flow Z13-KJP

Price: Rs 3,79,990 onwards

Pre-orders live now. Available for purchase from March 4 across ASUS Eshop, ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, and select retail stores.

ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13)

Price: Rs 3,34,990 onwards

Available for purchase starting February 26 from across ASUS Eshop, ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores.

TUF Gaming A14 (2026)

Price: Rs 1,79,990 onwards

Available for purchase starting February 26 from across ASUS Eshop, ecommerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, ASUS Hybrid Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma and select retail stores.

All three models come bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime access) and Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB cloud storage for one year.

New ASUS devices: Offers

Consumers who purchase the ProArt GoPro Edition can purchase a GoPro MAX2 bundle at a 35 per cent discount. The bundle includes the GoPro MAX2 360 camera, extension pole, two Enduro batteries, and a 64GB SanDisk microSD card.

Customers pre-ordering the ROG Flow Z13-KJP will receive a complimentary PC game code for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, redeemable on Steam via Armoury Crate. Pre-order customers can also avail a two-year warranty extension and three years of local accidental damage protection for Rs 1 through a promotional coupon.

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): Details

ASUS positions the ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) as a compact creator-focused machine with bundled ecosystem benefits. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and supports up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory, targeting intensive creative workloads including video editing and AI-assisted tasks. It features a 13-inch 3K touchscreen display, Pantone validation and stylus support. The laptop includes a dedicated GoPro hotkey for workflow integration for GoPro and 360-degree footage edits. It also features ASUS DialPad for precision controls, StoryCube AI for media organisation and MuseTree for AI-assisted idea mapping.

ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): Specifications

Display: 13.3-inch, 3K Lumina OLED

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

RAM: 128GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 73Wh

Weight: 1.39 kg

ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP: Details

The ROG Flow Z13 Kojima Productions Edition is a limited-edition 2-in-1 gaming and creator device developed in collaboration with Kojima Productions and artist Yoji Shinkawa. Inspired by the Ludens character from the Death Stranding universe, the device features CNC-milled aluminium, carbon fibre detailing, custom keycaps and laser-etched design elements, along with themed packaging and a customised Armoury Crate interface. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor paired with Radeon 8060S Graphics and up to 128GB LPDDR5X quad-channel unified memory. The 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display supports a 180Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13-KJP: Specifications

Display: 13.4-inch, 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, ROG Nebula Display

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395

RAM: 128GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 70Wh

Weight: 1.25 kg

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026): Details

The 2026 TUF Gaming A14 brings AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 392 processor to a 14-inch chassis, combining a 12-core Zen 5 CPU and Radeon 8060S Graphics. ASUS positions it for entry-to-mid level gamers and creators looking for a portable yet capable system. It comes with 32GB LPDDR5X unified memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The laptop houses a 73Wh battery with fast charging and USB Type-C charging support. It sports a 14-inch 2.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2026): Specifications