Nvidia GeForce Now app launched for Amazon Fire OS users: Eligible devices

Nvidia has rolled out a dedicated GeForce Now app for devices running Amazon’s Fire OS. This means Fire TV Stick users can now access the cloud gaming service and stream supported titles from their existing libraries. Apart from the Fire TV hardware, players only need a compatible controller and a stable internet connection to start gaming. This also puts Nvidia in direct competition with Amazon, which offers its own cloud gaming service called Luna.

Notably, Nvidia GeForce Now is not yet available in India. However, it is set to debut soon, as confirmed on the company’s website. Amazon Luna is also not available in India at the moment.

Nvidia GeForce Now App: Compatible devices

In a blog post, Nvidia said the GeForce Now app for Fire TV is currently supported on the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) running Fire OS 8.1.6.0 or newer, as well as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st Gen) with Fire OS 7.7.1.1 and above.

The service streams games at up to 1080p at 60fps in SDR using H.264 encoding and stereo audio, giving Fire TV users another way to play on larger screens.

What is Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service that allows users to stream PC games from remote servers to devices such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, smart TVs, and streaming devices. Instead of running games locally, titles are rendered in Nvidia’s data centres and streamed over the internet, enabling users to play high-performance games without requiring powerful hardware.

The service supports games purchased from digital storefronts including Steam, Epic Games Store, and other supported platforms, letting players access their existing libraries. GeForce Now offers multiple membership tiers, with higher tiers providing benefits such as faster servers, extended session lengths, and access to advanced graphics features including ray tracing and higher frame rates.