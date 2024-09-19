Honor 200 Lite with 108MP AI portrait camera launched: Check price, specs

Honor has launched the Honor 200 Lite, its third smartphone in the 200 series in India. The smartphone boasts an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification for overall durability and features 3240Hz risk-free PWM dimming, recognised by TUV Rheinland certification, to offer smooth brightness transitions – according to Honor.
Honor 200 Lite: Price and availability
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 17,999
Colours: Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black
The Honor 200 Lite will go on sale on September 27 at 12 AM and will be available for purchase on the brand's website, Amazon India, and in select retail stores. As part of introductory offers, SBI customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000. Amazon Prime members will have 24-hour early access as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Honor 200 Lite: Details
The Honor 200 Lite features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, includes 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB extended RAM, and offers up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4500mAh battery and supports 35W charging. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0.
The smartphone is equipped with a 108MP main camera, a 5MP wide and depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A 50MP selfie camera is also provided. The device offers three distinct modes for portrait photography: 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait. It features automatic field of view (FOV) switching between 1x and 0.8x. The AI Wide-angle Selfie mode with a 78-degree FOV works for selfies and switches to a 90-degree FOV for group selfies.
The device weighs 166g and measures 6.78mm in thickness.
Honor 200 Lite: Specifications
Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 2000 nits peak brightness, 3240Hz risk-free PWM dimming
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Rear Camera: 108MP main camera + 5MP wide and depth + 2MP macro
Front Camera: 50MP
Battery: 4500mAh
Charging: 35W
OS: MagicOS 8.0