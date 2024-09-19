Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Honor 200 Lite with 108MP AI portrait camera launched: Check price, specs

Honor 200 Lite with 108MP AI portrait camera launched: Check price, specs

The Honor 200 Lite will go on sale on September 27 at 12 AM and will be available for purchase on the brand's website, the e-commerce platform Amazon, and in mainline stores.

Honor 200 Lite

Honor 200 Lite

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honor has launched the Honor 200 Lite, its third smartphone in the 200 series in India. The smartphone boasts an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification for overall durability and features 3240Hz risk-free PWM dimming, recognised by TUV Rheinland certification, to offer smooth brightness transitions – according to Honor.
Honor 200 Lite: Price and availability

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 17,999
Colours: Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black

More From This Section

ASUS Zenbook S14

ASUS starts pre-orders for Intel Core Ultra-powered Zenbook S 14 AI PC

Samsung Galaxy M55s

Samsung sets Galaxy M55s India launch for September 23: What to expect

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Amazfit launches rugged T-Rex 3 smartwatch with OpenAI powered AI assistant

Samsung Galaxy F05

Samsung launches budget Galaxy F05 smartphone with leather finish: Details

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro

Belkin launches Apple-certified Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for MagSafe iPhones


The Honor 200 Lite will go on sale on September 27 at 12 AM and will be available for purchase on the brand's website, Amazon India, and in select retail stores. As part of introductory offers, SBI customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000. Amazon Prime members will have 24-hour early access as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
 

Honor 200 Lite: Details

The Honor 200 Lite features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, includes 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB extended RAM, and offers up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4500mAh battery and supports 35W charging. The device runs on MagicOS 8.0.

The smartphone is equipped with a 108MP main camera, a 5MP wide and depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A 50MP selfie camera is also provided. The device offers three distinct modes for portrait photography: 1x Environmental Portrait, 2x Atmospheric Portrait, and 3x Close-up Portrait. It features automatic field of view (FOV) switching between 1x and 0.8x. The AI Wide-angle Selfie mode with a 78-degree FOV works for selfies and switches to a 90-degree FOV for group selfies.

The device weighs 166g and measures 6.78mm in thickness.
Honor 200 Lite: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 2000 nits peak brightness, 3240Hz risk-free PWM dimming
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6080
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Rear Camera: 108MP main camera + 5MP wide and depth + 2MP macro
Front Camera: 50MP
Battery: 4500mAh
Charging: 35W
OS: MagicOS 8.0

Also Read

Tech wrap Sep 17

Tech wrap Sep 17: iOS 18, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series pre-reserve, more

Honor Pad X8a

Honor Pad X8a Android tablet with 8,300 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Honor Magic 6 Pro premium Android smartphone goes on sale with these offers

HONOR Magic V3

Honor Magic V3 foldable set to launch globally on Sept 5: What to expect

HONOR 200 Pro

HONOR 200 Pro review: Premium smartphone experience with a steep price tag

Topics : Honor Technology smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon