close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Samsung launches Galaxy SmartTag2 location tracker at Rs 2799: Details here

The Galaxy SmartTag2 features UWB chip for location tracking function. Besides, Samsung has tuned the chip to make it work in tandem with internet-of-things (IoT) devices for contextual experiences

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on October 25 launched in India the Galaxy SmartTag2, its second-generation location-tracking device. The Galaxy SmartTag2 is offered in black and white colours at Rs 2,799. It is available for purchase online on Samsung Online Store and e-commerce platform Amazon India, and offline at Samsung exclusive stores.
“With significant upgrades to its predecessor, Galaxy SmartTag2 is designed to be more intuitive, more versatile and enables new and better ways of keeping track of your valuables. Galaxy SmartTag2’s compact design and usability create even more use cases for the device than ever before,” said Samsung in a statement announcing the Galaxy SmartTag2 launch in India.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy A05s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs
The Galaxy SmartTag2 features an ultrawide-band chip for location tracking function. Besides, Samsung has tuned the chip to make it work in tandem with internet-of-things (IoT) devices for contextual experiences. Samsung has also worked on the interface side to make the Galaxy SmartTag2 better than the first-generation model. For example, there is now an improved “Compass View” feature that provides visual cues for directions. This mode, however, is available on Galaxy smartphones with ultrawide-band chips such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
In the Galaxy SmartTag2, Samsung has added a new “Lost Mode” feature. This feature uses the NFC display of the device to register the user’s contact information via a message. With this, anyone who discovers an item with a Galaxy SmartTag2 attached can use his or her smartphone to scan the tag, see the owner’s message, and contact information.

Also Read: Samsung Neo QLED 4K review: TV, smart hub, gaming monitor rolled into one
The Galaxy SmartTag2 boasts IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Its dimension stands at 28.8 x 52.44 x 8.0 mm and weighs 13.75 g. Samsung said the Galaxy SmartTag2 has a battery life of up to 500 days in normal mode, and up to 700 days in power saving mode.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review: Cost-effective gateway to premium experience

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Vivo Y200 smartphone with 64MP OIS camera launched in India: Price, specs

OnePlus Open with flagship-grade camera system, displays launched: Details

Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India, will roll out by 2024

Samsung launches Galaxy A05s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 3 in India, price starts at Rs 80,999

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Samsung Samsung India Samsung Galaxy

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon