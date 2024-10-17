Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Infinix launches INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop in India: Price, specs, and more

Priced from Rs 49,990, the Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop will be available in India starting October 22 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

China’s Infinix has launched the INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop in India, alongside its new clamshell foldable Zero Flip. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the INBOOK AirPro Plus features a 2.8K resolution OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Infinix stated that the laptop offers an ultraportable construction with a premium design.

Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus: Price and availability

Priced from Rs 49,990, the Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop will be available in India starting October 22 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus: Details

The Infinix INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop has a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the brand, the display offers 100 per cent coverage of both sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts and has a maximum brightness of 440 nits. The laptop features a full metal chassis, crafted from aluminium and magnesium alloys. It measures 4.5mm thick and weighs 1kg.
 

Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the INBOOK AirPro Plus has an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop is offered in 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage configuration. With a 57Whr battery, the laptop supports 65W charging via USB-C. For connectivity, the INBOOK AirPro Plus features multiple ports, along with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Additionally, the laptop comes with a FHD+ infrared camera that supports Windows Hello. It has a backlit keyboard with a dedicated key for Microsoft Copilot.

Specifications:
  • Display: 14-inch OLED, 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 per cent sRGB and DCI-P3, 440 nits brightness
  • Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD
  • Camera: FHD+ IR
  • Battery: 57Wh
  • Charging: 65W USB-C
  • Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Keyboard: Backlit
  • Weight: 1kg

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

