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Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt pilots digital fertiliser distribution platform in 56 districts

Govt pilots digital fertiliser distribution platform in 56 districts

The new platform 'Framework for Fertilizer Sale' has been jointly developed by Fertiliser and Agriculture Ministries with consent from the state governments

Framework for Fertilizer Sale

Framework for Fertilizer Sale

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

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A new digital platform to ensure more transparent and farmer-centric fertiliser distribution has been implemented on a pilot basis in 56 districts across 23 states so far, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The new platform 'Framework for Fertilizer Sale' has been jointly developed by Fertiliser and Agriculture Ministries with consent from the state governments.

It is implemented in a "staggered pilot manner, with the objective of making the fertiliser distribution system more transparent, organised, farmer-centric, land and crop data integrated and demand driven", Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

 

Under the proposed arrangement, farmers or their authorised representatives will register through a mobile application and enter land and crop-related details for advance booking (pre-booking) of fertiliser requirements.

Upon successful booking of fertilisers, a QR code-based token shall be generated. This QR code shall be scanned by fertiliser retailers through PoS (Point of Sale) machines, and fertiliser shall be distributed following Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, as per the existing procedure.

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"The pilot of this initiative has been implemented so far in 56 districts of 23 States in a phased manner," the minister said.

Furthermore, Integrated Fertilizer Management System (iFMS) is an online platform developed for real-time monitoring and management of fertilizer movement across the country.

Under the system, real-time monitoring of fertiliser dispatches, allocation, rake placement, stock position and state-wise supply status is done by respective states and stakeholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Fertiliser Latest Technology News Agriculture

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 6:59 PM IST