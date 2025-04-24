HP launches Copilot Plus PCs in consumers, business segments: Details here

HP has expanded its consumers and business PC portfolio in India with the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) PCs powered by Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm chips. The range of AI PCs are part of HP EliteBook, HP ProBook, and HP OmniBook series. According to HP, the new range is designed for enterprises, startups, and retail consumers. This latest lineup of Copilot Plus PCs comes packed with AI-driven tools like HP AI Companion, myHP, and Poly Camera Pro, which are said to be designed to deliver real-time support and boost overall productivity.
These laptops are powered by Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm chips, and feature a dedicated NPU that can handle between 40 and 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Here are the details of the newly launched HP lineup.
Pricing and availability
- HP EliteBook 8 G1i: Rs 1,46,622 onwards
- HP EliteBook 6 G1q: Rs 87,440 onwards
- HP ProBook 4 G1q: Rs 77,200 onwards
- HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch: Rs 186,499 onwards
- HP OmniBook X Flip 14-inch: Rs 114,999 onwards
- HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13-inch: Rs 87,499 onwards
- HP OmniBook 5 16-inch: Rs 78,999 onwards
HP EliteBook and ProBook series: Details
HP EliteBook and ProBook series are specifically designed for business professionals. These laptops are ideal for people who often work remotely, lead teams, and need reliable performance and smart collaboration features. HP in a press release stated that due to the presence of built-in AI, users get benefits like real-time noise cancellation, auto-framing on video calls, and adaptive performance that adjusts to their work habits. Claimed to have a strong battery life, smooth multitasking, and enterprise-level security, these devices help users stay efficient and protected from anywhere. Models in the lineup include the HP EliteBook 8 (G1i, G1a), HP EliteBook 6 (G1q, G1a), and HP ProBook 4 G1q.
HP Omnibook series: Details
For creators, freelancers, and everyday users, the HP OmniBook series offers AI-powered tools to boost productivity and creativity. These laptops are made for flexible lifestyles, perfect for tasks like content creation, designing, streaming, and online learning. AI helps improve video calls, simplifies collaboration, and keeps the system running smoothly. The lineup—featuring models like the HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch, HP OmniBook 5 16-inch, HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13-inch, and HP OmniBook X 14-inch—is built to help users do more, create faster, and stay connected with AI quietly supporting in the background.
HP EliteBook 8 G1i: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, touch, anti-glare, 800 nits, 100 per cent sRGB, HP Sure View 5 privacy screen, HP Eye Ease
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 238V, up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads
- Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
- Operating System: Windows 11 Pro
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Camera: 5 MP IR AI camera
- Audio: Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers with discrete amplifiers, integrated dual array microphones
- Touchscreen: Yes
- Keyboard: HP Premium Keyboard, spill-resistant, backlit
- Fingerprint Reader: Yes
- Sensors: Thermal sensor, Hall effect sensor, Color sensor with Ambient light sensing
- Wireless Connectivity: Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4, non-vPro
- Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-C (20Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A (5Gbps, powered), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x headphone/microphone combo jack
- Battery: HP Long Life 3-cell, 62 Wh Li-ion polymer
- Power Adapter: HP 65 W USB Type-C slim adapter
HP OmniBook Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch, 2.2K (2240 x 1400) resolution, multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, Low Blue Light, 400 nits, 100 per cent sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, 86.04 per cent screen-to-body ratio
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 24 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 24 threads
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 890M Graphics
- Memory: 32 GB LPDDR5X-7500 (on-board)
- Storage: 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD
- Audio: DTS:X Ultra, Quad speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio
- Camera: 9 MP IR AI camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual array digital microphones
- Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, soft grey keyboard
- Touchscreen: Yes
- Fingerprint Reader: Yes
- Sensors: Accelerometer, IR thermal sensor
- Wireless Connectivity: MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4
- Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A (10Gbps, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo jack
- Battery: 4-cell, 68 Wh Li-ion polymer
- Power Adapter: 65 W USB Type-C power adapter
HP OmniBook X Flip: Specifications
- Display: 14-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, multitouch-enabled, 48–120 Hz refresh rate, 0.2 ms response time, UWVA, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100 per cent DCI-P3, 16:10 aspect ratio, 89.58 per cent screen-to-body ratio
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, up to 4.5 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads
- Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language
- Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s (onboard)
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Audio: DTS:X Ultra, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio
- Camera: 5 MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual array digital microphones
- Stylus: HP USB-C Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Natural Silver Pen
- Touchscreen: Yes
- Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, soft grey keyboard
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, IR thermal sensor
- Wireless Connectivity: Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4, Modern Standby (Connected), HP Extended Range Wireless LAN, HP Dynamic Range Technology
- Ports: 2x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-C (10Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge)
- Battery: 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer
- Power Adapter: 65 W USB Type-C power adapter
HP OmniBook 7 Aero: Specifications
- Display: 13.3-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits brightness, 100 per cent sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, 90.16 per cent screen-to-body ratio
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, up to 4.8 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 840M Graphics
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language
- Memory: 16 GB
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Audio: DTS:X Ultra, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio
- Camera: 5 MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual array digital microphones
- Touchscreen: No
- Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, soft grey keyboard
- Wireless Connectivity: Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4
- Ports: 1x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x USB Type-A (5Gbps), 2x USB Type-C (10Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x headphone/microphone combo
- Battery: 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion polymer
- Power Adapter: 65 W USB Type-C power adapter
HP OmniBook 5: Specifications
- Display: 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 300 nits brightness, 62.5 per cent sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, 88.90 per cent screen-to-body ratio
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, up to 4.8 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 840M Graphics
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language
- Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5x-7500 MT/s (onboard)
- Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
- Audio: DTS:X Ultra, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost
- Camera: HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual array digital microphones
- Touchscreen: No
- Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, soft grey keyboard with numeric keypad
- Wireless Connectivity: Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4
- Ports: 1x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x USB Type-A (5Gbps), 2x USB Type-C (10Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x headphone/microphone combo
- Battery: 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer
- Power Adapter: 65 W USB Type-C power adapter