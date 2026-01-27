Vivo X200T with Zeiss cameras, OriginOS 6 launched in India: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched the X200T smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, the smartphone sports a 6.67-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X200T features a triple 50MP camera system on the rear, co-created with German optics brand Zeiss.

Vivo X200T: Price and availability

12GB RAM +256 GB storage: Rs 59,999

12 RAM +512 GB storage: Rs 69,999.

Colours: Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac

The Vivo X200T will be available from February 3 through vivo official website, ecommerece platform Flipkart and at select retail stores. Meanwhile, Vivo has opened the pre-book for the smartphone.

As for the introductory offer, customers purchasing the Vivo X200T online can get bank cashback of Rs 5,000. Alternatively, they can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5000. Additionally, customers can avail a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) for up to 18 months and a one-year extended warranty at no additional cost.

Through the retail stores, customers can avail of bank cashback of Rs 5,000 with up to 18 months of no-cost EMI through select payment options, or choose an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000. The offer also includes a one-year extended warranty at no additional cost, along with an 18-month complimentary Jio Gemini Pro subscription.

Vivo X200T: Details

According to Vivo, the X200T smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip. The Vivo X200T sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

ALSO READ: HP launches HyperX Omen 15 gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 5060: Price, specs For the camera system, the Vivo X200T features a 50MP primary camera using the Sony IMX921 sensor, with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Vivo’s Bionic Spectrum Technology 2.0. This is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera with Samsung’s JN1 sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with Sony’s IMX882 sensor. The phone supports up to 100x digital zoom and macro photography up to 20x zoom. At the front, there is a 32MP camera powered by the KD1 sensor for selfies, video calls, and more.

The device includes several camera and editing features aimed at improving photos and videos. These include film-style portrait options, classic negative-style effects, AI-based weather filters and landscape tools that adjust scenes automatically. The company said that it also adds an AI Holi Effect that detects people and festive settings to create brighter, more colourful images.

The Vivo X200T smartphone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The smartphone packs a 6,200mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Additionally, it also supports bypass charging. The smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 protection for dust and water.

ALSO READ: iQOO 15R with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 to be launched on Feb 24: Details The smartphone offers Vivo Office Kit, enabling workflow across devices with features like remote PC access, screen mirroring, task handoff, free file transfer and real-time notes sync between the phone and a PC. The smartphone comes with a redesigned Origin Island, easy drag-and-go controls, and improved multitasking tools.

Vivo X200T: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000nits of peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+

RAM: Up to 12GB

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP main (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide (JN1) + 50MP periscope telephoto (Sony IMX882)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless

OS: OriginOS 6 based on Android 16

Vivo X200T: Unboxing