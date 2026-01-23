Motorola launches Signature smartphone, Moto Watch in India: Price, specs

Motorola has launched the Motorola Signature smartphone in India alongside the Moto Watch on January 23. Both products were unveiled earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 and are now available for the Indian market. Consumers who purchase the Motorola Signature will get access to exclusive Signature Club benefits, which include perks such as golf course access, VIP travel assistance, and other premium services.

Motorola Signature, Moto Watch: Price and availability

Motorola Signature

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 59,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 64,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 69,999

Colour: PANTONE Martini Olive, PANTONE Carbon

Availability: January 30 onwards on ecommerce platform Flipkart

Moto Watch

Price: Rs 5,999

Colour: Matte Silver, Matte Black

Availability: January 30 onwards on ecommerce platform Flipkart

Motorola Signature, Moto Watch: Offers

Discount on select bank cards for up to Rs 5,000

Alternatively, consumers may opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,500

Consumers who purchase the Motorola Signature till February 10 will get Rs 5,000 off on the Moto Watch

Complimentary Signature Club membership for a year

First Signature Club service till March 31 of up to Rs 6,000 will be complimentary

Motorola Signature: Details

The Motorola Signature features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB using UFS 4.1.

The smartphone runs Android 16 and packs a triple rear camera system comprising three 50MP sensors for wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto shots, along with a 50MP front camera. It houses a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and reverse charging via both wired and wireless modes. The device is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, measures 6.99mm in thickness, and weighs 186g.

In India, the Motorola Signature comes with Signature Club benefits spanning travel, dining, wellness, and lifestyle experiences. Motorola has stated that the first service availed under this programme will be complimentary, with the overall benefits valued at up to Rs 6,000.

Motorola Signature: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, 6,200 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1

OS: Android 16

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless, 10W Wireless reverse charging, 5W Wired reverse charging

Durability: IP68, IP69 rated, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Thickness: 6.99mm

Weight: 186g

Colour: PANTONE Martini Olive, PANTONE Carbon

Moto Watch: Details

Motorola’s Moto Watch has been developed in partnership with Finland-based Polar, with a strong focus on health and fitness tracking through Polar’s research-driven platform. The smartwatch tracks metrics such as steps, heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, recovery, calories, and activity levels. It also offers workout tracking, inactivity alerts, and insights designed to reflect daily energy use and exercise intensity.

Additional features include continuous heart rate monitoring, Polar’s Nightly Recharge recovery insights, and dual-frequency GPS for improved accuracy during outdoor activities. In terms of hardware, the Moto Watch features a 47mm circular aluminium case with a stainless steel crown and support for interchangeable straps. It carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Motorola claims up to 13 days of battery life, which drops to around seven days with the always-on display enabled. The smartwatch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker, enabling users to take calls and receive audio alerts directly from the wrist.

