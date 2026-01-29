Realme P4 Power with 10001mAh battery launched, Buds Clip tags along: Price

Realme on January 29 expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme P4 Power smartphone, the Realme Buds Clip wireless earphones, and the Realme TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank. The Realme P4 Power is powered by a 10,001mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip. It will be available for purchase from February 5 onwards in three colour options – TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue.

Realme P4 Power, Buds Clip, Power bank: Price and availability

Realme P4 Power

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 25,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999

Colour: TransSilver, TransOrange, TransBlue

Realme Buds Clip

Price: Rs 5,999

Colour: Titanium Black, Titanium Gold

Realme TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank

Price: 2,799

Colour: Black, White, Yellow

The Realme P4 Power will be available for purchase in India from February 5 onwards, across Realme e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.

The Realme Buds Clip will be available for purchase in India from February 5, across Realme e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon, and select retail stores.

The Realme TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank will be available for purchase from March. It will be sold through Realme e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and Amazon, and select retail stores.

Realme P4 Power, Buds Clip: Offers

Realme P4 Power: Offers valid during February 5 - February 7 sale period

Discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards or discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange

No interest equated monthly instalment plans for up to six months

Free battery warranty for up to four years

If consumers trade-in a Realme device then they get an additional discount of Rs 1,000

Realme Buds Clip

A discount of Rs 500 during the first sale

Realme P4 Power: Details

The Realme P4 Power is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits, and support for HDR10+ and Netflix HDR. It boasts a 10,001mAh battery, backed by 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging support.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip that the company says improves visual smoothness, clarity, and motion performance. It is offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Realme P4 Power features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor along with an 8MP wide-angle camera, while a 16MP camera is placed on the front for selfies.

The device runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and is slated to receive three major Android updates along with four years of security updates. It also includes multiple AI-based features such as AI Light Me for dynamic lighting effects, AI Style Me for transforming photos into cartoons and 3D emojis, and AI Smart Reply for generating responses during gaming sessions, among others.

Realme P4 Power: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Netflix HDR

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

OS: Android 16-based Realme 7.0

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 10,001mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 27W reverse charging

Colour: TransSilver, TransOrange, TransBlue

Weight: 219g

Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass, IP66, IP68, IP69 rated

Realme Buds Clip: Details

Realme Buds Clip is equipped with 11mm dual-magnet drivers, supported by NextBass audio tuning and 3D spatial audio. The earbuds will be available in two colour options: Titanium Black and Titanium Gold.

The Realme Buds Clip adopts an ear-clip form factor that rests on the ear. As per the company, aiming to ease pressure when compared with traditional in-ear designs. Realme added that the open-fit design helps users remain aware of their surroundings while listening to music or attending calls.

Each earbud weighs 5.3g and features a titanium-fit structure along with 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude speakers, NextBass tuning, and 3D spatial audio support. For calls, the earbuds use a dual-microphone setup with AI-based noise reduction to minimise background sounds such as wind and traffic. Realme claims a total battery life of up to 36 hours when used with the charging case. Additional features include Bluetooth 5.4, Swift Pair, dual-device connectivity, an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, and AI-powered functions like real-time assistance and translation.

Realme TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank: Details

Realme also announced the TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank (20000mAh) alongside the P4 Power 5G and Buds Clip. The power bank supports up to 45W fast charging and includes three output ports, allowing multiple devices to be charged at the same time. It also offers a low-current mode intended for accessories such as wearables and wireless earbuds.

The power bank features a transparent shell design and a built-in display that shows charging and power status information. It is compatible with a range of consumer electronics and will be sold in Black, White, and Yellow colour options. The TechLife 45W Cabled Power Bank is priced at Rs 2,799 and is expected to go on sale in March through Flipkart, Amazon, offline retail stores, and Realme’s official website.