Realme launches Narzo N63 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker Realme on June 5 launched the Narzo N63 in India. The budget smartphone is touted by the company as its thinnest and the only smartphone in its segment with vegan leather back cover. The Narzo N63 boasts AI-enhanced features such as air gestures, rainwater touch display, mini capsule 2.0, AI boost, 50MP AI camera, and AI noise reduction.

Realme Narzo N63: Price, availability and offers

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 8,499

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,999

Offered in leather blue and twilight purple colours, the Narzo N63 will be available for purchase from June 10 at 12 pm till June 14 on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Realme’s official website. Realme said a coupon worth Rs 500 can be availed on both variants during the first sale period that will bring the net effective price to Rs 7,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme Narzo N63: Details

The Realme Narzo N63 is powered by UNISOC T612 octa-core chipset with integrated Arm-G57 GPU. Offered in 4GB RAM, the smartphone supports dynamic (virtual) RAM expansion by up to 4GB. The device weighs 189g and has 7.74mm thickness. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel camera on the rear. The Realme Narzo N63 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging. Additionally, it comes with IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. Realme said the Narzo N63 has dual-light sensors, which allows the phone display to adjust brightness based on ambient lighting.

Realme Narzo N63: Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch, 90Hz

Processor: UNISOC T612 octa-core

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB and 128GB

Rear camera: 50MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Charging: 45W