Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series launched, starts at Rs 129,999: Check specs

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Tab S12 series in India, comprising the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+. The Android tablets are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, Galaxy AI features, and run on Samsung’s One UI 9 (based on Android 17). The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ comes with a 12.6-inch screen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series: Price and Variants

Galaxy Tab S12 +

Galaxy Tab S12+ 5G (12 GB RAM + 512GB): Rs 164,999

Galaxy Tab S12+ 5G (12 GB RAM + 256GB): Rs 144,999

Galaxy Tab S12+ Wi-Fi (12GB RAM +512 GB): Rs 149,999

Galaxy Tab S12+ Wi-Fi (12GB RAM +256 GB): Rs 129,999

Colours: Gray and Silver

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G (12 GB RAM + 512GB): Rs 184,999

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra 5G (12 GB RAM+ 256GB): Rs 164,999

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Wi-Fi (12 GB RAM + 512 GB): Rs 169,999

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Wi-Fi (12 GB RAM + 265 GB): Rs 149,999

Colours: Gray and Silver

Accessories

Pro Keyboard Cover for the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: Rs 27999

Pro Keyboard Cover for the Galaxy Tab S12+: Rs 26499

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series: Availability and offers

The Galaxy Tab S12 series will be available in India from October 7 through Samsung’s online store, its partner stores, and on select online platforms.

Offers:

Bank cashback: Up to Rs 5,000 cashback on select banks.

Upgrade bonus: Up to Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus.

No-cost EMI: Available for up to 24 months through select banks and NBFC partners.

Multi-buy offers:

Rs 15,000 discount on the purchase of a Tab with select smartphones, including Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Flip8, S26 Ultra, S26+, and S25 Ultra, S25+.

15 per cent discount on Buds4/Buds4 Pro with a Tab purchase.

30 per cent discount on the Pro Keyboard Cover with a Tab purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series: Details

Performance

ALSO READ: California governor Newsom signs laws to protect workers from AI risks According to Samsung, both the models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The tablets use a redesigned 3D vapor chamber intended to improve heat dissipation during sustained workloads such as video editing and graphics-related tasks. Samsung says the new cooling system dissipates heat faster than the flat vapor chambers used in the respective predecessor models.

Battery

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra carries an 11,600 mAh battery, while the Tab S12+ gets a 10,600 mAh battery. Both support 45W wired charging. Samsung also says both tablets can charge from zero to 100 per cent in about 95 minutes using a 45W adapter.

Display and audio

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra has a 14.6-inch display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, while the Tab S12+ has a 12.6-inch display with a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Both support a 120Hz refresh rate and Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology.

The tablets feature four-channel spatial audio through a quad-speaker setup. Samsung says this doubles the number of audio channels compared with the previous generation.

Galaxy AI and software

The Galaxy Tab S12 series runs Android 17 with One UI 9. Samsung has integrated Galaxy AI features into the tablet's productivity tools, including Note Assist, which can summarise notes. The Multi Window feature allows the screen to be divided into up to three sections, allowing users to run multiple tasks simultaneously.

Both tablets include an S Pen for note-taking, annotation and sketching. Samsung is also offering two optional keyboard accessories: the Pro Keyboard and Book Cover Keyboard Slim. The Pro Keyboard includes a dedicated Galaxy AI key that can provide access to AI assistants. Depending on the setup, the key can be used with Bixby, Gemini or Perplexity.

Samsung is also including a six-month trial of Google AI Pro with the tablets. This provides access to Google's AI models and Gemini Notebook, which can combine notes, images, recordings and files and generate summaries, podcasts and quizzes.

Samsung Browser has also been updated with features that can summarise information across open webpages and tabs and surface relevant sources from earlier browsing sessions. Samsung notes that the availability of these features varies by market, language and software version.

Apps and productivity

Samsung is positioning the Tab S12 series around professional and creative applications. Adobe Photoshop comes pre-installed on the tablets, which Samsung says is a first for Android tablets. The tablet version supports S Pen input and includes AI features such as AI Assistant, Generative Fill and Image to Video powered by Adobe Firefly. Buyers are eligible for four months of the Photoshop mobile premium plan.

ALSO READ: 96% Indian firms hit by business-disrupting cyber incidents: Cisco report Other software offers include six months of Notability, one year of Goodnotes, a discount on LumaFusion, one month of Notion Plus and a six-month trial of Clip Studio Paint. Samsung also lists MyScript Math, MyScript Notes, Noteshelf 3 and ArcSite among the applications supported on the tablets. Availability and subscription terms vary by market.

Connectivity and cameras

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 on the Tab S12 Ultra. The Tab S12+ supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0.

The Tab S12 Ultra features a 13MP primary rear camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the Tab S12+ has a 13MP rear camera. Both models have a 12MP ultra-wide front camera.

Durability and software support

Both tablets have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and the included S Pen also carries an IP68 rating. The company notes that water and dust resistance can diminish with normal wear and tear.

Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Tab S12+ will receive up to seven generations of OS upgrades and security updates, although the actual availability and timing can vary by model and market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 2960 × 1848 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness and 1,000 nits High Brightness Mode.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 512 GB, microSD support up to 2TB.

Rear camera: 13MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide

Battery: 11,600mAh with 45W wired charging

Operating system: Android 17 with One UI 9

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0

Audio: Quad speakers with four-channel spatial audio

Durability: IP68 water and dust resistance

Dimensions: 208.5 × 326.3 × 5.1mm

Weight: 692g (Wi-Fi), 695g (5G)

Security: Fingerprint on Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+: Specifications