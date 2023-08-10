Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 will be available from Aug 11: Details here

Samsung on Thursday announced the global availability of its 2023 foldable devices. The South Korean electronics maker said that the devices would be available in selected markets, including Europe, North America, China and Korea on August 11. Though it did not specifically confirm India availability, the foldable devices are expected to hit the stores in line with the global launch.

“Early users’ response to the new Galaxy devices has been demonstrated by pre-order momentum. With the Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Watch6 series and Tab S9 series, our goal is to provide the latest and greatest in each category and provide our consumers with novel and engaging experiences that cater to various lifestyles. It is thrilling to see our vision resonating with consumers around the world,” said TM Roh, president and head of mobile eXperience business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: What is new

This clamshell design-based smartphone sports a new cover display, called Flex Window. The display is said to be about 3.78 times larger than the previous generation model. Since it is a large display, Samsung has added more options for customisation, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 series, and stylish frames. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is said to offer more usability than before even when closed.

Besides customisation options, this cover display supports widgets for weather, music playback control, and media controller. These new customisations and widgets are on top of utilities that were available previously such as notifications and access to quick settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The bigger cover screen also enables call history, reply to texts through quick reply or with a full QWERTY keyboard, and visibility of chat history. Besides, Samsung has integrated its Samsung Wallet service here.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G review: Core-edition phone laden with useful features As for imaging, the Galaxy Z Flip5 adds AI solution improvements to the camera experience. The flip smartphone gets Nightography capabilities, which optimises photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Specifications

Main display (bendable): 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz), Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9)

Cover display: 3.4-inch super AMOLED 60Hz (720 x 748 resolution)

Weight: 187g

Rear camera: 12MP wide-angle camera (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, FOV: 83-degree) and 12MP ultra-wide (F2.2, FOV: 123-degree)

Front camera: 10MP (F2.2, FOV: 85-degree)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Battery: 3,700 mAh

Protection: IPX8 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OS: OneUI 5.1.1, based on Android 13



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: India pricing and pre-book offers

The smartphone is offered in 256GB and 512GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 99,999 and Rs 109,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: What is new





Also Read: POCO M6 Pro 5G smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs The book-shaped Fold5 is an incremental upgrade. It is more of an evolution of the already capable device, the Fold4. Nevertheless, the Fold5 brings an improved Taskbar that has been optimised to enable quick switching between frequently used apps – now up to four recent apps are ready for more efficient working. Besides, there is a new two-handed drag and drop feature to improve productivity-related experience. The Fold5 supports the S Pen, and gets a new slim case for its storage. While the main foldable display still scales 7.6-inch, it is now 1750 nits bright.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specifications

Main display (bendable): 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Cover display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), adaptive refresh rate (48-120Hz)

Weight: 253g

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8) + 12MP ultra-wide (F2.2) + 10MP Telephoto (PDAF, F2.4, OIS, 3X optical zoom)

Cover camera: 10MP (F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85-degree)

Under display camera: 4MP (F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80-dgeree)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Protection: IPX8 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OS: OneUI 5.1.1, based on Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: India pricing and pre-book offers

The book-shaped foldable device is offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations at Rs 154,999, 164,999, and Rs 184,999, respectively. The three variants have 12GB RAM as standard. Like the Flip 5, the Fold 5 gets up to nine-month no-cost EMI option.