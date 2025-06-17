Trump Mobile launches T1 Phone and 47 Plan: Check specs, pricing, and more

The Trump Organization, owned by Donald Trump’s sons, has announced its entry into the smartphone business with the launch of the T1 Phone. Priced at $499, the T1 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is available for pre-order in the US via the Trump Mobile website and will go on sale in September. It is offered in a gold finish and is said to be designed and built in the United States.
Alongside the phone, the company is also introducing a mobile service plan dubbed The 47 Plan, which offers unlimited calls, texts, data, and a suite of additional benefits.
Trump Mobile T1 Phone: Details
The T1 Phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera for photos, video calls, and facial recognition.
The smartphone will be available in a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card. It runs on Android 15 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W PD wired charging. The device also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, and AI-based face unlock.
Trump Mobile T1 Phone: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB (expandable via microSD)
- Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)
- Front Camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Charging: 20W PD wired
- Operating System: Android 15
The 47 Plan: Details
Launched alongside the T1 Phone, the 47 Plan is priced at $47.45 per month and includes a range of services beyond basic connectivity. According to the company, it will offer:
- Unlimited data (first 20GB at high speed)
- Unlimited calls and texts
- Nationwide coverage on US networks
- International calling to 100 destinations
- Device protection
- Roadside assistance, provided by Drive America
- Telehealth and pharmacy benefits, including:
- Unlimited 24/7/365 telehealth access via video or phone
- Mental health and wellness support
- Prescription discount programme