Sony has introduced the MDR-3R, a pair of wired USB-C headphones inspired by the original MDR-3 model launched alongside its first Walkman in 1979. The new headphones retain the lightweight, open-ear design and metal headband of the original. They also come with interchangeable blue and orange ear pads. The updated model features 23 mm drivers, a built-in microphone and an in-line remote for calls and playback controls. Its USB-C connection allows users to connect it to compatible smartphones and other devices without Bluetooth pairing or charging. Sony has also announced a limited-edition Stranger Things variant with a different colour scheme and customised packaging.

Sony MDR-3R: Price and availability

ALSO READ: WhatsApp now lets non-users RSVP to events without downloading the app The standard MDR-3R is priced at $59.99 in the US. The Stranger Things Edition costs $79.99. Sony has not yet announced India-specific pricing or a launch date.

Sony MDR-3R: Details

The MDR-3R takes its design cues from the original MDR-3 headphones introduced alongside the Walkman TPS-L2 in 1979. Sony said the new model retains the original's lightweight, open-ear design, with a metal headband structure and an adjustable fit.

The headphones come with interchangeable blue and orange ear pads, allowing users to change their appearance. Sony has also carried the retro design into the packaging and instruction manual, which are modelled on those of the original product.

The company said the headphones are designed to retain the look of the earlier model while making them suitable for use with contemporary devices.

Unlike the original Walkman headphones, the MDR-3R uses a USB-C connection to work with compatible smartphones and other devices. The wired design means users do not need to charge the headphones, pair them over Bluetooth or install software updates before listening.

The headphones also include a built-in microphone for calls and an in-line remote control for playback and other functions. Sony said the model is compatible with devices supporting USB Audio Class 1.0. However, compatibility and some functions may vary depending on the connected device, operating system and application. Sony has also said that use with its Walkman players is not recommended.

The MDR-3R features 23 mm driver units based on the original MDR-3 design. Sony said it has re-engineered the drivers to retain the earlier model's sound signature while making minor adjustments for modern listening preferences.

According to the company, the headphones are designed to deliver balanced sound with natural vocals. The open-ear construction is also carried forward from the original model.

Alongside the standard MDR-3R, Sony has introduced a limited-edition model in collaboration with Netflix's Stranger Things. The design draws inspiration from the show's 1980s setting and the headphone style associated with character Max. It also comes with an engraved Stranger Things logo, red and black earpads, and custom packaging.