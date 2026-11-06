Friday, November 06, 2026 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony revives 1979 Walkman headphones with new MDR-3R USB-C model: Features

Sony revives 1979 Walkman headphones with new MDR-3R USB-C model: Features

Sony has launched the MDR-3R wired USB-C headphones, reviving the design of its original 1979 Walkman headphones with updated drivers, an in-line remote and built-in microphone

Sony MDR-3R wired USB-C headphones inspired by its original 1979 Walkman design.

Sony MDR-3R wired USB-C headphones inspired by its original 1979 Walkman design. (Image: Sony)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has introduced the MDR-3R, a pair of wired USB-C headphones inspired by the original MDR-3 model launched alongside its first Walkman in 1979. The new headphones retain the lightweight, open-ear design and metal headband of the original. They also come with interchangeable blue and orange ear pads. The updated model features 23 mm drivers, a built-in microphone and an in-line remote for calls and playback controls. Its USB-C connection allows users to connect it to compatible smartphones and other devices without Bluetooth pairing or charging. Sony has also announced a limited-edition Stranger Things variant with a different colour scheme and customised packaging.
 

Sony MDR-3R: Price and availability

The standard MDR-3R is priced at $59.99 in the US. The Stranger Things Edition costs $79.99. Sony has not yet announced India-specific pricing or a launch date.  

Sony MDR-3R: Details

The MDR-3R takes its design cues from the original MDR-3 headphones introduced alongside the Walkman TPS-L2 in 1979. Sony said the new model retains the original's lightweight, open-ear design, with a metal headband structure and an adjustable fit.
 
The headphones come with interchangeable blue and orange ear pads, allowing users to change their appearance. Sony has also carried the retro design into the packaging and instruction manual, which are modelled on those of the original product.

Also Read

WhatsApp's updated Events feature allows users to invite people without an account, track RSVPs and manage gatherings through a centralised Events Home section.

WhatsApp now lets non-users RSVP to events without downloading the app

Instagram's Edits app is now available on Mac desktops, offering creators advanced video-editing tools, direct publishing and more.

Instagram moves Edits beyond mobile with desktop version for Mac: Features

Anthropic

Is Anthropic's mega IPO at risk over its $1.5 trillion valuation?

Big Tech firms are shifting focus from AI usage and token consumption to productivity gains, cost efficiency and measurable returns on investment.

Beyond tokenmaxxing: Is it time for enterprises to scrutinise AI returns

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series review: Big screens, even bigger ambitions

 
The company said the headphones are designed to retain the look of the earlier model while making them suitable for use with contemporary devices. 
 
Unlike the original Walkman headphones, the MDR-3R uses a USB-C connection to work with compatible smartphones and other devices. The wired design means users do not need to charge the headphones, pair them over Bluetooth or install software updates before listening.
 
The headphones also include a built-in microphone for calls and an in-line remote control for playback and other functions. Sony said the model is compatible with devices supporting USB Audio Class 1.0. However, compatibility and some functions may vary depending on the connected device, operating system and application. Sony has also said that use with its Walkman players is not recommended. 
 
The MDR-3R features 23 mm driver units based on the original MDR-3 design. Sony said it has re-engineered the drivers to retain the earlier model's sound signature while making minor adjustments for modern listening preferences.
 
According to the company, the headphones are designed to deliver balanced sound with natural vocals. The open-ear construction is also carried forward from the original model. 
Alongside the standard MDR-3R, Sony has introduced a limited-edition model in collaboration with Netflix's Stranger Things. The design draws inspiration from the show's 1980s setting and the headphone style associated with character Max. It also comes with an engraved Stranger Things logo, red and black earpads, and custom packaging. 
 

More From This Section

Asus ProArt P14 (Neo White) and ProArt P16 (Nano Black)

Asus launches Nvidia RTX Spark-powered ProArt series laptops: Hands-on

Apple's new iMac with M6 chip comes in seven colours, with a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and prices starting at Rs1,74,900 in India.

Apple launches iMac with M6 in India: Check price, offers and features

Apple MacBook Pro with M6

Apple MacBook Pro with M6 launched in India: Check price, offers and specs

OPPO Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max smartphones are now available in India.

OPPO Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max now on sale in India: Price, offers, specs

Oura Ring 5 smart ring in different colours

Oura Ring 5 launched in India with updated design, sensors, more: Details

Topics : Sony headphones Latest Technology News Sony Music gadgets

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveMuhurat Trading TimeStocks to WatchInvestment in Samvat 2083Astral share priceSilver on DhanterasThermax Share PriceCA Foundation Results TodayGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 4:59 PM IST