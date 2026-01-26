Realme to launch open-ear 'Buds Clip' in India on Jan 29: What to expect

Monday, January 26, 2026 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realme is set to launch its first-ever clip-style Buds Clip on January 29 in India, featuring an open-ear design, Spatial Audio, IP55 rating and support for dual-device connectivity

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realme is set to launch its clip-style Buds Clip on January 29 in India. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming earbuds on the Realme India website. The Realme Buds Clip uses an open-ear, clip-on design that rests on the outer ear instead of sealing the ear canal. According to the company, the earbuds will feature 11mm dual-magnet drivers, NextBass audio tuning and 3D spatial audio support. The Realme Buds Clip will be available in two colour options: Titanium Black and Titanium Gold.

Realme Buds Clip: What to expect

According to Realme, the Buds Clip will feature an ear-fitting clip design that rests on the ear and is designed to reduce pressure compared to conventional in-ear earbuds. The company added that the open-fit design allows users to remain aware of their surroundings while listening to music, taking calls or consuming other content. 
 
 
The Realme Buds Clip will feature a titanium-fit structure and weigh 5.3 grams per earbud. The earbuds are equipped with 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude speakers, NextBass audio tuning and 3D spatial audio support. For calls, the Buds Clip will use a dual-microphone system with AI-based noise reduction, which is intended to minimise background sounds such as wind and traffic.
 
In terms of battery life, Realme claims the Buds Clip can deliver up to 36 hours of total usage when used with the charging case. The earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.4 with Swift Pair and dual-device connectivity. The device will also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Realme has confirmed that the Buds Clip will include AI-powered features, including real-time assistance and translation support. 
 
Realme Buds Clip: Expected specifications
  • Design: Clip-style, open-ear earbuds that sit on the outer ear
  • Audio driver: 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude speaker
  • Sound features: Supports Spatial Audio with a volume limit of up to 85dB
  • Calling: Dual microphones with AI-powered ENC
  • Battery life: Up to 36 hours of total usage with the charging case
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 with Swift Pair and dual-device support
  • Latency: Low-latency mode with up to 45ms response
  • Extra feature: In-built AI Translator with multi-language support
  • Durability: IP55-rated for dust and water resistance
  • Colours: Titanium Black and Titanium Gold
 

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

