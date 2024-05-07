Lenovo Tab K11 with 11-inch display, MediaTek Helio G88 processor launched

The Lenovo Tab K11 is available in Luna Grey colour at Rs 17,990 onwards on Lenovo website. Lenovo is offering post-purchase services such expert tech support with Premium Care and an option to upgrade warranty support to business customers.
Lenovo Tab K11: Features
The Lenovo Tab K11 sports a 11-inch WUXGA display, which it said is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light emission. It boots Android 13 and Lenovo promised operating system upgrades until Android 15 and security patches till January 2028. Powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor, the Lenovo Tab K11 packs a 7,040 mAh battery that is rated by the company for up to 10 hours of video playback time.
As for the design, Lenovo said the Tab K11 is 7.15mm thin and weighs 465g. The tablet is IP52-rated for water-and-dust resistance. Lenovo is offering the Tab K11 with a special bundle of free 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection, as well a standard 1-year warranty support, which can be upgraded to 3 years is also provided.