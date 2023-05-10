close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

500 mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023, attacks grew 29% globally

500 million cyberattacks were blocked in India out of 1 billion global attacks, representing a sharp increase of over 29 per cent in the number of cyberattacks in Q1, 2023, globally

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

More than 500 million cyberattacks were blocked in India out of 1 billion global attacks, representing a sharp increase of over 29 per cent in the number of cyberattacks in Q1, 2023, compared to Q4, 2022, (829 million attacks), globally, a new report showed on Wednesday.

According to the application security SaaS firm Indusface, on average the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) sector faced 38 per cent more attacks per application compared to the industry average, with over 9,73,000 attacks per website.

"It is interesting to see how industries such as BFSI and Healthcare are more targeted by vulnerability and bot attacks. Clearly, attackers are more interested in Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from these sectors. That said, other industries including SaaS and manufacturing are more targeted by DDoS attacks," said Ashish Tandon, CEO of Indusface.

Moreover, the report said the cyberattacks were particularly alarming for the Indian insurance sector, where it found that 11 per cent of all requests on insurance websites were attacked and this number is just 4 per cent as an industry average.

In Q1 2023, about 1,287 applications were attacked by bots versus 743 applications in Q4 2022, an increase of 73 per cent.

When compared to the industry average, BFS and insurance companies received 75 per cent and 33 per cent more bot attacks, respectively.

Also Read

How can India fend off cyberattacks?

TMS Ep317: Industry trends, Cyberattacks, Markets, Modular nuclear reactor

India sees 18% rise in weekly cyberattacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

Will RBI devise rules to regulate public sector banks amid rising scams

YSR Congress Twitter handle hacked, party's Andhra chief confirmed

Centre to examine WhatsApp's privacy breach over background mic use

New AI model by IBM-NASA designed to help track Earth's climate change

Telangana government launched the first robotics framework in the country

50 months on average: Delayed patent examinations stifle inventors

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls; ask to block and report

--IANS

shs/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyberattacks Scams

First Published: May 10 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Centre to examine WhatsApp's privacy breach over background mic use

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
3 min read

OnePlus Pad review: Promising tablet let down by limitations in Android OS

OnePlus Pad
6 min read

New AI model by IBM-NASA designed to help track Earth's climate change

artificial intelligence, AI
3 min read

Telangana government launched the first robotics framework in the country

State Robotics Framework
3 min read

50 months on average: Delayed patent examinations stifle inventors

patent, intellectual property
5 min read

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Mankind Pharma makes strong debut; lists 20% premium over issue price
4 min read

Walmart committed to India and here for the long term: CEO Doug McMillon

Walmart leaders
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon