How can India fend off cyberattacks?
India Inc and govt institutions too are vulnerable to it. Last month, a cyberattack brought the services at AIIMS, Delhi to a standstill. So why is India vulnerable to such attacks?
As India Inc recovers from the scars of pandemic, there is another big threat which refuses to go away. Government institutions too are vulnerable to it. Last month, a cyberattack brought the services at AIIMS, Delhi to a standstill. So why is India vulnerable to such attacks? And what can be done to tackle this threat? This podcast has the answer.
