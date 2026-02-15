AI Impact Summit 2026: Zepto, Swiggy to manage food at Bharat Mandapam

As India prepares to host the biggest artificial intelligence (AI) summit this week, the organisers are laying out detailed logistics plans to manage requirements for snacks and meals.

Quick commerce platform Zepto will set up a dedicated dark store within the summit venue, while Swiggy will work closely with on-ground food kiosks to ensure seamless meal distribution for thousands of attendees.

The summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Both platforms, Zepto and Swiggy, have set up dedicated delivery points at the venue where attendees can collect their ordered items. Orders can be placed on the mobile applications and picked up from designated drop-off zones. The platforms will have dedicated delivery partners at the venue.

For delivery, the nearest pickup points can be chosen from the app, for instance, Hall 1, Ground Floor, or Hall 4, First Floor.

With an estimated 2.5 lakh registrations and participants expected from nearly 100 countries, the upcoming summit is set to be one of the largest gatherings on AI in the Global South.

The agenda is expected to span discussions on sovereign AI infrastructure, access to compute, AI safety, responsible deployment, public digital infrastructure, multilingual AI, and sectoral use cases across healthcare, agriculture, financial services, manufacturing and governance.