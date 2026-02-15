'India pivotal for AI-driven change', say tech CEOs ahead of key summit

The India AI Impact Summit being held at the Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20 showcases India front and centre as a key player in Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit is envisioned as a pivotal global platform to shape a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI and aims to move beyond high-level discussions and deliver tangible outcomes that can support economic growth, social development, and sustainable use of AI.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen says India has led the way to show what is possible with the confluence of ambition and imagination.

"India has always shown what's possible when imagination meets ambition. I commend Honourable Prime Minister Modi and the Ministry of Electronics and IT for their visionary leadership in organizing the AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit in the Global South. It reflects our shared commitment to harnessing the transformative power of AI to drive inclusive growth, unlock human potential, and create a sustainable future. At Adobe, we're proud to lead the way in developing commercially safe creative AI, supporting the vision of a Viksit Bharat and empowering everyone to create," he said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

This year's Summit will serve as an impact-focused global platform, shaping AI into measurable outcomes across economies, aligning with the national vision of Welfare for All, Happiness of All and global principle of AI for Humanity.

Raj Koneru, Founder & CEO Kore.AI says AI is more than transformation and India will play a pivotal role in this.

"I've been a tech entrepreneur all my life, and I've never seen technology like AI before. We've seen the internet, we've seen the cloud, we've seen mobile, but AI is more than just transformation. It is going to change the way humans live. India has a pivotal role in this process. With its digital infrastructure, the enormous human talent, and a supportive government, it's going to provide AI to the entire world as time develops. We saw this early. About a dozen years ago, we built Kore.ai from India and brought a world-class AI platform to the world. I'm excited to be here at the India AI Summit, along with other business leaders and technology leaders, to learn and exchange ideas," he said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

India's rapid adoption of AI is opening new pathways for innovation and inclusive growth across sectors. As technology evolves, India is advancing workforce readiness for an AI-driven economy while ensuring broad participation across regions and socio-economic groups.

Vinod Khosla, Founder, Khosla Ventures says he looks forward to discussion on what AI service can do for Indian citizens.

"The AI summit in India is going to be a really exciting opportunity to talk about the benefits of AI. AI is such a transformational opportunity, especially for the bottom half of the population that has very little access to the knowledge economy. It'll be most helpful to them and provide them services like healthcare services, education, and other things at their level, in their language. So it's such a large opportunity and I look forward to the discussion there about AI services and what it can do for the Indian population, especially those with the least resources today," he said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 strengthens India's role as a key platform for shaping the global AI agenda.

By linking policy with implementation and innovation with public purpose, the Summit establishes a structured approach to responsible AI deployment. It aligns technological advancement with inclusive growth and sustainable development.