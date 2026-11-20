By Dylan Sloan

ALSO READ: Anthropic becomes world's 7th most valuable company with $1.8 trn valuation Anthropic PBC’s record-breaking IPO has pushed the combined wealth of its seven co-founders to $166 billion as shares of the AI lab jumped following its debut.

ALSO READ: Anthropic's IPO turns tech researchers into overnight millionaires The stock, which priced at $83 a share, closed Thursday at $97.17 in New York trading, valuing each founder’s fortune at about $24 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The $107.3 billion public offering and concurrent private placement broke SpaceX’s record for the biggest-ever.

ALSO READ: Anthropic IPO: 5 things to know about the record $81.3 billion listing The group first became billionaires less than two years ago after the San Francisco-based company raised $3.5 billion at a $61.5 billion valuation. Another funding round that closed in May propelled all seven onto Bloomberg’s ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

The Claude chatbot maker has an unusually even ownership structure among its founders, with each holding about the same 1.3 per cent fully diluted economic stake in the firm. That makes the seven the largest number of individuals appearing on Bloomberg’s wealth index who work at any one company.

Despite their relatively small economic stakes, the founders retain outsized control over the company through Founder LLC, an entity that owns a single Class F share carrying 50.1 per cent of Anthropic’s voting power. They will retain those voting rights as long as they collectively hold at least 2 per cent of the Class A shares they owned at the time of Anthropic’s public debut.

All seven have pledged to dedicate 80 per cent of their personal company equity to philanthropic causes. Anthropic’s prospectus specifies that these commitments aren’t legally binding and constitute voluntary, revocable pledges.

Paper Wealth

Anthropic’s offering is a key step in the AI industry’s massive wealth boom. According to a recent Bloomberg Businessweek analysis, founders and employees at San Francisco-based AI startups together hold more than $1.2 trillion in company equity.

Although much of that paper wealth remains tied up in illiquid private company shares, Anthropic’s public debut will allow founders and employees to cash out hundreds of billions of dollars in company stock.

That process won’t be immediate: Lock-up restrictions outlined in Anthropic’s prospectus prevent current and former employees from selling shares for as long as six months. The co-founders face an even longer lock-up period of up to a year.

Anthropic’s leadership is already taking some money off the table. Each of the seven co-founders sold shares worth about $280 million in the IPO, according to the prospectus. In addition, both Dario Amodei, Anthropic’s chief executive officer, and his sister, Daniela, its chair, participated in tender offers in June 2025 and April 2026, according to the prospectus.

Other co-founders include Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish and Christopher Olah.

Anthropic’s strong opening also boosted the net worth of Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao to about $1.1 billion. Rao, who joined the company in 2024 after roles at Airbnb Inc. and Blackstone Inc., holds about 9.3 million vested stock options.

Founded in January 2021 by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic was valued at $461 million in its Series A funding round that year, according to PitchBook. Since then, its valuation has climbed more than 320,000 per cent, based on the fully diluted valuation implied by the offering price.

That rapid rise and the resulting explosion of insider wealth come as tech titans account for a growing share of the world’s ultra-wealthy. Through the first nine months of the year, tech billionaires on Bloomberg’s wealth index added a combined $845 billion to their fortunes, while everyone else on the list lost a combined $62 billion.