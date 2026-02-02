Microsoft Xbox releases list of games releasing this week: Check details

Microsoft has announced the lineup of games set to release on Xbox platforms in the week ahead, spanning Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass, and select Xbox Play Anywhere titles. The slate includes a mix of established franchises, licensed properties, and indie-style puzzle and action games, with releases scheduled between February 2 and February 6. Here’s what’s coming to Xbox this week:

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (February 4)

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined arrives on February 4, bringing a refreshed take on the classic RPG to Xbox platforms. Players step into the role of a young fisherman’s son from the island of Estard, whose quiet life is disrupted after discovering the Shrine of Mysteries and uncovering a world fractured by a dark force. The reimagined edition features diorama-style visuals, refined gameplay systems, and a more streamlined narrative, and is optimised for Xbox Series X and S with Xbox Play Anywhere support.

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice (February 5)

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice launches on February 5 as a 3D arena fighting game based on the popular anime franchise. The title features characters in their latest forms, supported by a refined combat system. Players can also take part in multiple modes, including original scenario-based team missions that place them in the role of a U.A. High Class 1-A student. The game is optimised for Xbox Series X and S.

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift (February 6)

Carmageddon: Rogue Shift arrives on February 6, reworking the franchise’s signature vehicular combat into a faster and more accessible roguelite format. The game features a loop where new drivers take over after a vehicle is destroyed, with players earning in-game currency to unlock permanent upgrades and new content between runs. The title is optimised for Xbox Series X and S.

Hidden Cats in Christmas (February 4)

Hidden Cats in Christmas launches on February 4, taking players to a festive holiday-themed park where more than 900 kittens and characters are hidden across hand-drawn scenes. As cats are found, the world gradually fills with colour. The game includes bonus stages and community-submitted cat photos, and supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Lovish (February 4)

Lovish arrives on February 4 as an 8-bit-style action-adventure game built around fast, bite-sized rooms. Players battle monsters, collect items, and progress through the Devil Lord’s castle, with each completed room triggering unpredictable events ranging from rewards to surprise encounters.

New Yankee: Through the History Mirror Collector’s Edition (February 4)

Launching on February 4, this Collector’s Edition follows John and Mary on parallel adventures through time and space. Players manage resources, complete quests, and explore enchanted locations while uncovering the mystery behind the disappearance of their companions.

Tiny Biomes (February 4)

Tiny Biomes releases on February 4 as a tile-rotation puzzle game where players restore balance across forest, volcano, and winter environments. Featuring 50 levels per biome, the game combines relaxed pacing with increasing challenge and is optimised for Xbox Series X and S, Smart Delivery, and Xbox Play Anywhere.

Dragon Spira (February 5)

Dragon Spira launches on February 5 as a pixel-art RPG featuring turn-based combat and a board game-style progression system. Players customise jobs, unlock skills, and raise a Spirit Beast companion while uncovering the story behind ancient sealed legends. The game supports Xbox Series X and S and Xbox Play Anywhere.

Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass (February 5)

Releasing on February 5, Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass is a 16-bit-inspired RPG set within the dream world of an eight-year-old boy. The game blends classic RPG mechanics with surreal storytelling as players confront psychological themes through turn-based battles. It is optimised for Xbox Series X and S.

Menace (Game Preview) (February 5)

Menace enters Game Preview on February 5 as a tactical strategy title set in a lawless star system. Players command a strike force, manage equipment and units, and engage in large-scale tactical battles involving infantry, vehicles, and walkers.

Sora – Winds of the Jungle (February 5)

Sora – Winds of the Jungle launches on February 5, offering a relaxed aerial adventure where players control a parrot flying through tropical environments. The game focuses on exploration, flock-based navigation, and smooth flight mechanics, and is optimised for Xbox Series X and S.

Car Cops (February 6)

Car Cops arrives on February 6, placing players in the role of a patrol officer tasked with stopping suspicious vehicles and responding to unpredictable roadside situations. Each encounter can escalate into chases or criminal investigations. The game supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Dark Quest: Remastered (February 6)

Dark Quest: Remastered launches on February 6 as a grid-based tactical RPG. Players assemble a party of heroes to explore dungeons and battle enemies in turn-based encounters, with an emphasis on strategic decision-making and classic fantasy themes.

Un.Key (February 6)

Un.Key releases on February 6 as a minimalist precision platformer where players guide a rotating key through trap-filled levels. The game focuses on tight controls, timing-based challenges, and a clean visual design, and is optimised for Xbox Series X and S, Smart Delivery, and handheld support.