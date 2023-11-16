Use of AI in media industry responsibly can be valuable asset: PCI's Desai

Use of artificial intelligence in the media industry can be a valuable asset if it is used responsibly and for the greater good, Press Council of India (PCI)chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Thursday.

Flagging the "potential flipside" to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), she noted that these systems acquire knowledge from various datasets and if these datasets contain biases or stereotypes, AI may replicate them in the content it generates.

"This implies that artificial intelligence may 'potentially' perpetuate harmful stereotypes or disseminate inaccurate information which could undermine the credibility of print media," Desai added.

The PCI chief was addressing an event organised by the print media watchdog to mark the National Press Day.

She noted that the media landscape has transformed significantly in recent years due to the advent of advanced technology in mass communication.

News gathering, sharing and consumption have now become faster and more convenient, she added.

"We now rely on their mobile devices to quickly access information through search engines and varied platforms. While this offers the advantage of diverse sources, it can also lead to consumption of unverified news.

"This can influence our opinions, which are crucial in a democratic society," Desai said.

Therefore, it is important for every journalist to verify sources of information and ensure that they are credible.

"This will avoid spreading of misinformation," she added.

The PCI chief described the integration of artificial intelligence in the news media industry as "noteworthy development" and said in today's digital age, artificial intelligence-powered tools are assuming a more multifaceted role within the print media.

These tools help in creating articles, fact checking, designing layouts and presenting news, she said.

"However, there is a potential flipside to the use of artificial intelligence as well," Desai added.

The PCI chief underlined that the press as the fourth pillar of democracy is instrumental in upholding the values of a democratic society.

"Thus it is essential that we keep this foundational pillar out of the overwhelming influence of artificial intelligence which inherently carries the potential to mislead," she said.

"Artificial intelligence in media industry can be valuable asset provided it is used responsibly and for the greater good, media must keep this in mind while using this technology," she added.