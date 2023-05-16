Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset at WWDC in June: Report

Apple will reportedly announce its long-awaited AR (augmented reality) headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is well prepared for the announcement of the AR/MR headset.

"It is highly likely that Apple will announce its long-awaited AR/MR headset at the WWDC in June. I think Apple is well prepared for the announcement of this new device," Kuo said in a Medium post on Monday.

The analyst added that the headset's announcement next month "bodes well" for the share price of the supply chain, citing five components that constitute the device's "most expensive material costs" apart from assembly.

These five components include -- the 4K micro-OLED displays, dual M2-based processors, the headset casing, 12 optical cameras for tracking hand movements, and the external power supply.

Apple to host the WWDC event from June 5 to June 9.

Also Read Meta makes virtual reality headset Quest 2's GPU more powerful by 7% Apple's AR/VR headset may arrive in late 2023 due to software issues Meta's new headset to feature better mixed reality technology: Zuckerberg Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far Apple's upcoming MR headset may feature health, wellness experiences OnMobile Global launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize' Google's pre-written texts to tackle suicide, aid people to ask for help Google rolls out AI Bard's new update to improve summaries, sourcing Lava Agni 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 4700mAh battery launched Bots now make up nearly half of all internet traffic, study reveals

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly produce 32-inch and 42-inch OLED displays or iMacs by 2027 and plans to completely phase out LCDs and mini LED displays in their mobile devices set for 2026.

According to a forecast from analysts at research firm Omdia, Apple could have some physically big plans for OLED in the works, reports AppleInsider.

The report said that Apple will switch almost its entire product line to OLED by 2026, with only a 10.9-inch iPad using LCD at the time.

--IANS

shs/vd