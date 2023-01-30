JUST IN
YouTube Music adds mood filters in 'activity bar' for song choices on web
Microsoft to automatically upgrade Windows 11 old version to new version
Apple to increase App Store prices in UK, other countries on Feb 13
Google introduces AI system that generates music from text descriptions
Google Chrome may remove screenshot editing tool from desktop browser
Next Twitter update to make For You or Following choice persist: Musk
WhatsApp working on message reactions within community announcement group
Twitter removes option to send direct message on Android, iOS: Report
Premium segment at highest spot, 5G phones at 32% market share in India
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new software that uses Apple Mac Catalyst
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple may allow users to build AR apps for mixed-reality headset using Siri
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Apple's upcoming MR headset may feature health, wellness experiences

Apple will reportedly bring health and wellness experiences in its upcoming augmented reality (AR) - mixed reality (MR) headset, media reports said

Topics
Apple  | Augmented reality | VR headset

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple will reportedly bring health and wellness experiences in its upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset, media reports said.

The tech giant's upcoming MR headset is expected to offer well-being features such as exercise and meditation, reports AppleInsider.

The iPhone maker has not yet announced its MR devices, but it is expected to launch the first one this year.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant was developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on its upcoming MR headset.

Apple hopes that with the software tools, even people who don't know computer code will be able to tell the headset to build an AR app, which will then be available for download on Apple's App Store.

Earlier this month, another report mentioned that the MR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.

--IANS

aj/prw/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU