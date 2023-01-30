Apple's upcoming MR headset may feature health, wellness experiences

-
ALSO READ
Mass shipment of Apple AR headsets to delay further this year, says analyst
Apple may not bring major changes with iOS 17, shifts focus to AR headset
Apple continues to add employees to its AR-MR headset project: Report
Meta plans to launch consumer-grade virtual reality headset next year
Apple likely to go for 'Reality' trademarks prior to AR headset launch
-
Apple will reportedly bring health and wellness experiences in its upcoming augmented reality (AR)- mixed reality (MR) headset, media reports said.
The tech giant's upcoming MR headset is expected to offer well-being features such as exercise and meditation, reports AppleInsider.
The iPhone maker has not yet announced its MR devices, but it is expected to launch the first one this year.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant was developing software that will give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on its upcoming MR headset.
Apple hopes that with the software tools, even people who don't know computer code will be able to tell the headset to build an AR app, which will then be available for download on Apple's App Store.
Earlier this month, another report mentioned that the MR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.
--IANS
aj/prw/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU