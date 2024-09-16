iOS 18 rollout begins today: Eligible iPhones, installation guide, and more

Apple is set to release the iOS 18 operating system for eligible iPhone models starting today, September 16. While the new iPhone 16 series, preloaded with iOS 18, will be available from September 20, eligible older-generation models will begin receiving the update from September 16.

Unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year, iOS 18 introduces a range of new features and tools, along with a redesign of several elements of the iPhone software. Apple Intelligence is a key highlight of this version, but it is expected to be available as a stable update only next month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

iOS 18: What's new

Home screen customisation

iOS 18 offers enhanced customisation options for the Home Screen, allowing users to rearrange apps and widgets with greater flexibility. Users can now change colour themes and apply unique app icons specifically for dark mode, adding a personalised touch.

Revamped control center

The Control Center has been redesigned with an updated set of controls accessible through a swipe-up gesture, making it easier to adjust connected smart devices at home. The new design allows these settings to be accessed directly from the lock screen, with the option to use the Action Button for even faster access. Control tiles can now also be rearranged according to preference.

App lock for enhanced privacy

iOS 18 introduces a much-anticipated feature: App Lock. Users can now lock individual apps and conceal them in a secure folder, providing a greater degree of privacy and protection for sensitive information.

Messages app updates

The Messages app includes several new features, such as broader compatibility with other messaging platforms through RCS support. New capabilities like emoji and sticker reactions, scheduled message sending, text formatting, and dynamic text effects enhance the user experience. For iPhone 14 and newer models, satellite messaging is now available, enabling communication in remote locations.

Mail app changes

iOS 18 brings enhanced sorting capabilities to the Mail app, with on-device categorisation that organises emails into groups such as primary, transactions, updates, and promotions. This smart sorting feature will be available in a future update.

Game mode for iPhones

The Game Mode from Macs is coming to iPhones with iOS 18, offering options for optimising performance based on game requirements.

Revamped Photos app

The Photos app has undergone a major redesign with iOS 18, making it easier to access memories and organise the photo library. Smart features automatically curate collections, streamlining the photo management process.

Audio and Siri

Siri in iOS 18 introduces gesture-based interactions, such as nodding to confirm a command, enabling more hands-free functionality. Additionally, voice isolation for AirPods Pro improves call clarity, while personalised spatial audio for gaming will launch later this year, with Need for Speed Mobile being the first game to support this feature.

Apple Intelligence: When is it coming

A beta release of the initial Apple Intelligence features is set to launch next month as part of iOS 18.1, with additional updates expected in the following months. While iOS 18 will remain compatible with older iPhone models, the new Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new iPhone 16 series, designed for Apple Intelligence, will support these new AI tools.

Apple announced that the AI features will initially be available on devices with Siri set to US English, with more languages and platforms to follow next year. By the end of this year, localised English versions for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK will be supported. In 2024, these AI features will extend to other languages such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

iOS 18: Eligible older-generation models

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 18: How to check, download, and install