iOS 18 rollout begins today: Eligible iPhones, installation guide, and more

Apple is set to release the iOS 18 operating system for eligible iPhone models starting today, September 16. While the new iPhone 16 series, preloaded with iOS 18, will be available from September 20, eligible older-generation models will begin receiving the update from September 16.
Unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year, iOS 18 introduces a range of new features and tools, along with a redesign of several elements of the iPhone software. Apple Intelligence is a key highlight of this version, but it is expected to be available as a stable update only next month.
iOS 18: What's new
Home screen customisation
iOS 18 offers enhanced customisation options for the Home Screen, allowing users to rearrange apps and widgets with greater flexibility. Users can now change colour themes and apply unique app icons specifically for dark mode, adding a personalised touch.
Revamped control center
The Control Center has been redesigned with an updated set of controls accessible through a swipe-up gesture, making it easier to adjust connected smart devices at home. The new design allows these settings to be accessed directly from the lock screen, with the option to use the Action Button for even faster access. Control tiles can now also be rearranged according to preference.
App lock for enhanced privacy
iOS 18 introduces a much-anticipated feature: App Lock. Users can now lock individual apps and conceal them in a secure folder, providing a greater degree of privacy and protection for sensitive information.
Messages app updates
The Messages app includes several new features, such as broader compatibility with other messaging platforms through RCS support. New capabilities like emoji and sticker reactions, scheduled message sending, text formatting, and dynamic text effects enhance the user experience. For iPhone 14 and newer models, satellite messaging is now available, enabling communication in remote locations.
Mail app changes
iOS 18 brings enhanced sorting capabilities to the Mail app, with on-device categorisation that organises emails into groups such as primary, transactions, updates, and promotions. This smart sorting feature will be available in a future update.
Game mode for iPhones
The Game Mode from Macs is coming to iPhones with iOS 18, offering options for optimising performance based on game requirements.
Revamped Photos app
The Photos app has undergone a major redesign with iOS 18, making it easier to access memories and organise the photo library. Smart features automatically curate collections, streamlining the photo management process.
Audio and Siri
Siri in iOS 18 introduces gesture-based interactions, such as nodding to confirm a command, enabling more hands-free functionality. Additionally, voice isolation for AirPods Pro improves call clarity, while personalised spatial audio for gaming will launch later this year, with Need for Speed Mobile being the first game to support this feature.
Apple Intelligence: When is it coming
A beta release of the initial Apple Intelligence features is set to launch next month as part of iOS 18.1, with additional updates expected in the following months. While iOS 18 will remain compatible with older iPhone models, the new Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The new iPhone 16 series, designed for Apple Intelligence, will support these new AI tools.
Apple announced that the AI features will initially be available on devices with Siri set to US English, with more languages and platforms to follow next year. By the end of this year, localised English versions for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK will be supported. In 2024, these AI features will extend to other languages such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.
iOS 18: Eligible older-generation models
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
iOS 18: How to check, download, and install
- Go to Settings.
- Tap on General settings and go to the 'Software Update' section.
- If the update is available, the iPhone will show the option to 'Download and Install'. Tap on it to begin the process.
- Once the download is complete, you will get the option to update immediately, install later, or 'Remind Me Later'.
- Tap on ‘Install’ to update immediately or choose other options according to your convenience.
- If prompted, enter your passcode to proceed.