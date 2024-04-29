Business Standard
Apple renews talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features: Report

Apple has not made a final decision on which partners it will use, and could reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc's Google

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Apple Inc has renewed discussions with OpenAI about using the startup's generative AI technology to power some new features being introduced in the iPhone later this year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The companies have begun discussing terms of a potential agreement and how OpenAI features would be integrated into Apple's next iPhone operating system, iOS 18, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Bloomberg reported last month that Apple was in talks to license Google's Gemini chatbot for new iPhone features.
Apple has not made a final decision on which partners it will use, and could reach an agreement with both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc's Google or pick another provider entirely, the Bloomberg report said.
Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals such as Microsoft and Google, which are weaving them into products.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said in February that the company was investing "significantly" in generative AI and would reveal more about its plans to put the technology to use later this year.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

