Apple is reportedly developing a “significantly skinnier” iPhone model for 2025. According to a Bloomberg report, with its new iPad Pro model, Apple has figured out how to make its devices thinner while still landing major upgrades. The company aims to do the same with other devices, including the iPhone 17 series. Additionally, the Cupertino-based technology giant is also likely working on slimmer MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models, which are expected to hit production within the next two years.

According to the report, the 5.1mm thick iPad Pro that Apple introduced last month at its Let Loose event marked the return of the sleek form factor. Now, Apple wants the iPad Pro M4 to be the beginning of a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in their categories.

Apple iPhone 17 Slim: What to expect

Aligning with recent reports, The Information had previously reported that Apple is working on an “iPhone Slim” variant for 2025, which will bring a major design change to the iPhone line after the iPhone X. The report stated that the iPhone Slim model could be priced higher than the Pro Max model and would feature a complete design overhaul with a slimmer chassis.

Although the company has not finalised the design of the smartphone and is currently testing different variants for the model, the current iteration features a screen size between the 6.1-inch of the vanilla iPhone and the 6.69-inch of the Pro Max variants while featuring a smaller dynamic island size. As per the report, the model under testing features an aluminium chassis with a centrally aligned rear camera module.

The Information also stated that this sleek iPhone model could be branded as the “iPhone Ultra” model if Apple decides to price it higher than the Pro Max model.