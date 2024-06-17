Apple Intelligence gradual rollout to push AI-backed Siri for 2025: Report

Apple is reportedly planning a gradual rollout schedule for Apple Intelligence features on its new operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. According to a Bloomberg report, artificial intelligence (AI) features unveiled at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 will be available as a preview when iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia launch officially around September.

Apple generally rolls out the full version of iOS with new iPhone models. However, the report states that many new features, especially AI-powered tools that the company calls Apple Intelligence, will be available as a preview on the iPhone 16-series models. Additionally, Apple Intelligence features will likely work only in American English, and users might have to join a waitlist to access some of the new features.

According to the report, this rollout strategy will buy Apple more time to fine-tune its features. For example, by starting with American English, Apple will have time to train its AI model on other languages while getting feedback from the existing version. Additionally, Apple is still working on building its cloud infrastructure for processing heavier AI workloads, and having too many users at once in its initial phase could be very risky.

iOS 18: AI features for initial rollout

While many new features won't be available in the initial version of iOS 18 when it rolls out likely in September, it will still pack some upgrades. According to the Bloomberg report, the initial version of iOS 18 will likely get AI-powered notification summaries. Additionally, it is expected to get webpage, email, and note summarisation features. A few image generation tools, including custom emojis called “Genmojis,” are also expected to make the cut for the first iOS 18 update.

iOS 18: Apple Intelligence timeline

Apple will likely keep adding AI capabilities with each update in 2024. While some features like Categories in the Mail app and more will likely be available for users by the end of the year, others won't be available until 2025. According to the report, Apple’s digital assistant Siri with AI backing will not be ready until next year. Although the redesigned interface for Siri and the ability to type in prompts will likely be available by the end of 2024, capabilities such as contextual understanding, in-app function control, and on-screen awareness will arrive next year.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration into iOS will also likely arrive in late 2024. Meanwhile, Apple is looking to add more third-party AI service providers to its catalogue of available AI chatbots. According to the report, Apple is eyeing a deal with Google and Amazon-backed Anthropic to add Gemini and Claude AI chatbots to its operating systems. Additionally, the Cupertino-based technology giant is also looking at potential partners in China, such as Baidu and Alibaba, to offer similar services in the country.