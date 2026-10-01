Apple's smart home device with display to launch on October 13: Report

Apple is reportedly set to introduce a smart home device with a display on October 13. According to a Bloomberg report, a device, code-named J490, will feature a roughly 6-inch square display and serve as a central interface for smart-home controls, communications and Apple’s revamped Siri AI. It is expected to recognise individual household members and display personalised information such as messages, contacts, calendar appointments, and notes.

Alongside the smart-home hub, Apple is expected to introduce an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV, both retaining their existing designs but featuring faster processors for Siri AI. The HomePod mini is also expected to get new colours, including green and pink.

Apple is reportedly also developing a wall-mounted version of the hub, code-named J491, as well as a privacy-focused home-security camera and sensor, code-named J450. A more advanced version of the home hub with a larger 9-inch display mounted on a robotic arm is also in development, according to the report.

Apple smart home hub with display: What we know

Display designed for the home

According to Bloomberg’s report, the countertop version will have a square display mounted above a rounded metal base that houses the speakers and microphones. The design reportedly resembles Apple’s iMac G4, with a polished metal arm connecting the display to the base.

The device will be about as thick as an iPhone and will have a black bezel around the screen. It will not have a battery and will need to remain connected to power. A USB-C port will be used for power, while the display can be manually tilted forwards or backwards.

Apple is also said to be developing a wall-mounted version, code-named J491. This model will have a thin square base beneath the display that houses the speakers and microphones and will also require a wired power connection.

Personalised experience

One of the key features of the hub will be its ability to recognise different people in the household. The device can reportedly identify users through their voice or facial recognition and then personalise the information shown on screen.

For example, when a person approaches the hub, it could display their contacts, messages, calendar appointments, notes and preferred app arrangement. When another recognised household member approaches, the interface would change accordingly.

Apple is also expected to offer a visitor mode that hides personal information. Users can alternatively require an iPhone for secondary authentication if they do not want to rely only on voice or facial recognition.

In low-light conditions, the device will reportedly use a virtual white ring light around the screen to help its camera recognise the user.

Siri AI at the centre

As mentioned, the smart-home hub is closely tied to Apple’s revamped Siri. The company delayed its smart-home plans after the new Siri faced development setbacks, according to the Bloomberg report.

The new Siri uses large language models developed with help from Google and is designed to access information from the web, while also allowing users to control devices, smart-home appliances and apps through more natural interactions.

The hub’s software will reportedly combine elements of Apple’s existing operating systems. Its interface will include iPad-style apps, Apple Watch-inspired icons and iPhone-like widgets for information such as weather, calendar events and stock prices.

Apple sees the device as more than a control panel for connected appliances. According to Gurman, users could use multiple hubs around their homes to control thermostats, door locks and other connected products.

The device could also be used for FaceTime calls, intercom-style communication, music playback and viewing photos stored in iCloud. In the kitchen, Apple reportedly sees the hub being used to look up recipes through voice commands, watch videos and make FaceTime calls while cooking.

The hub will have a single front-facing FaceTime camera, with no rear camera. Its microphones and speakers will be integrated into the connected base.

New HomePod mini and Apple TV also expected

Apple is also expected to announce an updated HomePod mini and a new Apple TV alongside the smart-home hub, according to the Bloomberg report. Both products are expected to retain their existing designs but receive faster processors to support Apple’s more capable Siri AI models. The updated HomePod mini is also expected to get new colour options, including green and pink.