Apple to launch a bigger iPad Air with Pro backplane in early 2024: Report

The upcoming iPad Air lineup will likely feature a larger 12.9-inch display panel, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He said the rumoured 2024 iPad Air models will sport an LCD screen lacking the mini-LED technology of current-gen iPad Pro models.

In his latest report, Kuo said that Apple will update all existing models next year, starting with a refreshed 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Air in the first quarter of 2024. He also reported that the LCD screen on the upcoming iPad Air models will feature the same Oxide backplane as the current generation iPad Pro model. This will likely improve the display performance compared to the current 10.9-inch iPad Air.

The report also stated that the iPad Air will be followed by the OLED iPad Pro line with options for 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes in the second quarter. The upcoming iPad Pro models are expected to feature a redesigned chassis and the latest M3 series chipset.

A new iPad mini and an 11th-generation iPad will be launched in late 2024. Apple will likely discontinue the ninth-generation iPad with a new version of the most affordable iPad launching.

Last week, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also reported that Apple will update the entire iPad lineup in 2024. Additionally, he expects new AirPods to launch next year, while an updated Pro model may take a bit longer, with its launch expected in 2025.

With no new iPad models expected for 2023, this year will likely be the first year without any new iPad launch since Apple first unveiled the device back in 2010.