Apple Watch Ultra 3 may get high BP detection, satellite messaging features

Apple Watch Ultra 3 may get high BP detection, satellite messaging features

Apple may also bring 5G connectivity to the Watch Ultra 3 via the 5G RedCap standard, offering better power efficiency and faster data in supported regions

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Harsh Shivam
May 12 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra this year, and it could bring notable new features focused on health tracking and communication. According to a report from 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to include high blood pressure detection and support for satellite-based messaging, among other features.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: New features

High blood pressure detection:
 
The report suggests that Apple will add blood pressure monitoring abilities to the next Apple Watch Ultra. Similar to how sleep apnoea detection is implemented, this feature will not offer precise blood pressure readings but will notify users if signs of hypertension are detected. The device is not expected to display specific diastolic or systolic numbers but will alert users when irregular blood pressure patterns are observed.
 
 
Satellite messaging: 
 
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also said to introduce satellite messaging support, developed in partnership with Globalstar—the same satellite provider Apple works with for iPhone's emergency SOS feature. This will allow users to send text messages through the watch even when outside the range of cellular or Wi-Fi networks, enabling "off-the-grid" communication. However, the feature will likely be available only in certain regions at launch. 

  5G connectivity:
 
Apple may also bring 5G connectivity to the Watch Ultra 3 via 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability). This standard is designed to bridge the gap between full-fledged 5G and LTE, offering improved performance while maintaining energy efficiency—ideal for wearables like the Apple Watch. Previous Ultra models have been limited to 4G LTE.
 
More:
 
While major design changes are not expected, Apple could introduce subtle refinements to the case or materials and offer new strap options for the third-generation Ultra. Internally, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 might also feature a larger battery.
 

May 12 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

