Fortnite could soon return to the App Store as game awaits Apple review

Fortnite could soon return to the App Store as game awaits Apple review

Epic Games has submitted Fortnite to Apple App Store for review. Since Apple typically reviews 90 per cent of app submissions within 24 hours, final approval could come as early as on Tuesday, May 13

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

American video game publisher Epic Games-owned mobile battle royale game Fortnite is set to return to the Apple App Store after the latter updated its Store rules to comply with legal rulings. App Store now allows external links and alternate payment methods inside apps. Fortnite’s official X account posted, “We’ve submitted Fortnite to Apple for review so we can launch on the App Store in the U.S.”
 
Once the formalities with the review are completed successfully and in favour of Epic Games then the game will be released globally on App Store after a ban of more than four years. As per Apple’s developer website, on average, 90 per cent of submissions are reviewed in less than 24 hours.
 
 
Epic Games notified about the submission of the app for review on May 9, it is now soon expected to make a return to the App Store.

Apple Vs Epic Games feud
 
The conflict between Apple and Epic Games began in 2020, when Epic enabled a direct payment option in Fortnite on iOS, circumventing Apple’s 30 per cent fee on in-app transactions.
 
Apple responded by removing Fortnite from its App Store, prompting Epic to sue the company on antitrust grounds. After multiple hearings, the US court in 2025 delivered a judgement in favour of Epic Games following which the iPhone maker had to alter its App Store rules in order to comply with the verdict.
Notably, Epic Games also went up against Google as the latter did not allow the former to initially keep its direct payment option either.

Apple Apple app store Gaming

First Published: May 12 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

