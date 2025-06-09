Asus unveils ROG Ally handheld gaming consoles: What's new in 2025 models

Asus, in collaboration with Microsoft, has announced two new handheld gaming consoles—ROG Xbox Ally and the higher-spec ROG Xbox Ally X—as part of its ROG lineup. Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, the consoles are set to launch during the 2025 holiday season, with pricing and pre-order details to be revealed in the coming months.
These devices blend Xbox and Windows experiences in a console-like handheld format, addressing long-standing usability issues on small screens.
Asus ROG Ally series: What is new
According to Microsoft, the new handheld gaming consoles from Asus boot directly into a streamlined Xbox interface instead of the standard Windows desktop. This full-screen mode removes unnecessary clutter, improves memory usage, and enhances battery efficiency. Users still have the option to switch back to desktop mode if needed.
The interface unifies libraries across platforms—Steam, Epic Games Store, Game Pass, and others—into a controller-friendly layout. Additional updates to Xbox Game Bar allow users to access settings, notifications, and apps like Discord using only the controller. Users can even log in with a PIN using the controller, mirroring the console experience.
Also Read
ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Comparison
Both models feature Xbox-style grips and impulse triggers, designed to enhance comfort and tactile feedback. The Ally X adds haptics to simulate terrain and combat sensations in games. Microsoft claims that the new Xbox mode consumes one-third less power in sleep mode, further improving battery life.
- ROG Xbox Ally (White): Optimised for 720p gaming
- ROG Xbox Ally X (Black): Designed for higher performance, targeting 1080p
Both consoles feature a 7-inch fullHD 120Hz display with variable refresh rate support and Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC anti-reflection coating. Key specifications include:
ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A
- Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD (user-upgradable)
- Battery: 60Wh
- Ports:
- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
- UHS-II microSD card reader
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
- Size/Weight: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm / 670g
- OS: Windows 11 Home
ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications
- Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme
- Memory: 24GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 1TB M.2 SSD (user-upgradable)
- Battery: 80Wh
- Ports:
- 1x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible)
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
- UHS-II microSD card reader
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
- Size/Weight: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm / 715g
- OS: Windows 11 Home