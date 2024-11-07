Business Standard
Tech wrap Nov 7: iOS 18.2 public beta, OxygenOS 15 release, iQOO 13 launch

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 18.2. OnePlus 12 gets the OxygenOS 15 update. iQOO 13 India launch next month. OPPO Find X8 camera specs. AI Rewrite in Microsoft Notepad

Tech Wrap November 7

Tech Wrap November 7

Apple has introduced the first public beta of iOS 18.2, bringing a preview of the latest Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhones. The new intelligence features include image generation tools like Image Playground and Genmoji, system-wide ChatGPT integration, and Visual Intelligence for the iPhone 16 series. Although most features are accessible to beta testers now, the image generation tools are available on a waitlist basis, with gradual access being granted.
   
OnePlus announced the rollout of Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12 users in India. According to a post on the Community blog, the company started the global rollout of OxygenOS 15 a week ahead of schedule. This system update introduces Google’s gesture-based Circle to Search and new artificial intelligence features powered by Google’s Gemini AI models.
 
   
iQOO has confirmed that its latest flagship, the iQOO 13, is set to debut in India next month. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the iQOO 13 is already available in China. Key specifications include a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a secondary “Q2” chip to enhance gaming performance. The brand is also continuing its collaboration with BMW Motorsports, featuring the logo and signature tricolour design on the Legendary Edition variant.

OPPO has disclosed significant camera details for its upcoming Find X8 series smartphones. Unveiled in China last month, the series is expected to launch in additional regions, including India, soon. OPPO highlighted that the Find X8 series includes a dual periscope camera system with a Triple Prism Fold Reflection System, among the first of its kind in smartphones.
   
Microsoft is enhancing Notepad on Windows with an AI-powered Rewrite feature. This tool enables users to rephrase sentences, adjust tone, and alter content length. Currently available as a preview on Windows 11, it is accessible in select regions, including the US, France, UK, Canada, and Italy.
   
Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a “Slim” Galaxy S25 model next year, targeting competition with Apple’s anticipated iPhone 17 Slim. A fourth model in Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S-series was recently spotted on the GSMA IMEI database, indicating that a Slim variant may be in development.
   
Google is reportedly developing an “AI Replies” feature for the Phone app on Pixel devices. As reported by 9To5Google, this feature will suggest AI-generated responses, complementing the existing Contextual Call Screen, which enables users to respond to calls without picking up.
   
In a move to safeguard young Australians’ mental health, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a new restriction preventing children under 16 from using social media. Companies running social platforms will be mandated to enforce these age restrictions or face significant penalties for non-compliance.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

