Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / China's DeepSeek AI shared user data with ByteDance, claims South Korea

China's DeepSeek AI shared user data with ByteDance, claims South Korea

On Sunday, the South Korean government temporarily halted new downloads of DeepSeek due to concerns over its data collection practices

DeepSeek

Photo: Bloomberg

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korea's data protection regulator has alleged that Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek's chatbot shared user data with ByteDance, the owner of social media giant TikTok, according to a report by Yonhap News.
 
On Sunday, the South Korean government temporarily halted new downloads of DeepSeek due to concerns over its data collection practices.
 
"We confirmed DeepSeek communicating with ByteDance," a South Korean Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) official told Yonhap News. However, the government has yet to confirm the extent of data sharing between the two Chinese tech companies. The PIPC has also issued a formal request to DeepSeek for clarification regarding its data collection and management practices. 
 
 
DeepSeek is a generative AI built by a Chinese artificial intelligence startup known for developing advanced chatbot technology powered by large language models (LLMs). It has gained recognition for its sophisticated natural language processing capabilities, competing with global AI giants like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Also Read

DeepSeek

Tiger Brokers adopts DeepSeek model as Chinese brokerages, funds embrace AI

Grok AI

Musk's xAI unveils new AI chatbot Grok-3 to rival ChatGPT, DeepSeek

DeepSeek

DeepSeek in running to power China weather agency's forecasts, observations

DeepSeek

Deepseek's promise in China comes with a workforce warning: Goldman Sachs

Deepseek

South Korea pauses downloads of DeepSeek's AI app over privacy concerns

 
DeepSeek's rapid expansion into international markets, including South Korea, has raised concerns over data privacy.
 
This is the first time a regulator has confirmed potential leaks of user data by DeepSeek to a third party.
 
TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, has also faced scrutiny worldwide over national security and data privacy concerns. In 2020, India permanently banned TikTok, along with several other Chinese apps, citing threats to national security and data sovereignty.
 
The US has also attempted to restrict TikTok’s operations, with lawmakers arguing that the app could share user data with the Chinese government. While India enforced an outright ban, the US has considered legislative actions and forced divestment to address these concerns, keeping TikTok under continued regulatory pressure. On Monday, both Google and Apple restored TikTok on their app stores following assurances in a letter from US Attorney General Pam Bondi that a ban on the app wouldn’t immediately be enforced. The two companies had removed TikTok in the US last month to comply with a law passed in 2024. 
 

More From This Section

Scam, Online scam

NPCI warns users against call merging scams; here's how to protect yourself

Perplexity

What is the Perplexity AI, founded by Indian-origin Aravind Srinivas?

Tech Wrap February 18

Tech wrap Feb 18: JioTele OS launched, Apple iPhone SE 4, Realme P3 series

iPhone SE (3rd gen) AND iPhone 14

Apple iPhone SE set to launch on February 19: Check top 5 expected upgrades

JioTele OS

Jio announces JioTele OS for smart TVs: What is it and availability details

Topics : Deepseek ChatGPT TikTok Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceApple iPhone SE Launch DateGold Silver Price TodayTesla begins hiring in IndiaLatest News LIVEICSE Class 10 exams 2025 Time tablePAK vs NZ Playing 11US visa interview waiverKIIT suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon